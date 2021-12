Poultry flock owners have been warned they “must act now” to limit the spread of the largest ever outbreak of avian flu in the UK and Ireland.Stormont’s Agriculture minister Edwin Poots made an urgent statement to the Assembly on the outbreak in which he said “evidence was strong” that avian flu was now widespread in the environment.Mr Poots said veterinary staff from across his department, including those carrying out Northern Ireland Protocol checks at ports, would be involved in the effort to limit the spread.He told MLAs that “epizootic diseases” such as avian influenzas are not usually present in Northern...

AGRICULTURE ・ 17 HOURS AGO