Tim Jennings is a senior contributing analyst, working with GigaOm on a range of technology topics. Prior to GigaOm, he was Chief Research Officer and Chief Analyst at Ovum (now Omdia) responsible for leading the company's technology research agenda. He works with enterprise clients advising on business technology and IT strategy, and with vendor clients on market opportunities and go-to-market strategies. Tim is a regular speaker at technology industry events, and his views on IT issues are frequently quoted in both trade and national press. With over 30 years in the IT industry, his career has included positions in software development in the public sector, consultancy work in the manufacturing and retail sectors, and as a CIO in the automotive parts sector. Tim received his undergraduate degree from the University of Aston.

