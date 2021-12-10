ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William and Kate Middleton's new Christmas card offers rare look at a family holiday

By Christopher Rosa
glamourmagazine.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William and Kate Middleton's annual family Christmas card photo is here—and this one is a little different. The new pic was taken on the Cambridge's private vacation to Jordan earlier this year, Kensington Palace said. That's evident in the family's casual attire, specifically Prince William, who's wearing shorts (!). Meanwhile,...

Prince William
