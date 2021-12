An upcoming Warhammer game the fruit of a new collaboration between Nexon and Games Workshop. The Asian video game giant Nexon and Games Workshop are joining forces on a new game based on Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. This successor to the popular tabletop battle game has been in development since 2015 and so far has seen very few titles based on it. Among the few are Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground. Nexon's game is supposed to be a co-op battle game with a vivid and interactive world.

