Kevin Owens took to Twitter today and revealed which spot was a rough one for him during last night’s WWE RAW. As noted, RAW saw Bobby Lashley pick up singles wins over Owens, Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Big E to earn a spot in the WWE Title match at the inaugural Day 1 pay-per-view, to make it a Fatal 4 Way. Lashley’s first opponent was Owens, and that match included a spot where Owens went for a cannonball from the apron to Lashley on the floor. Owens missed and hit the floor as Lashley stepped out of the way.

WWE ・ 8 HOURS AGO