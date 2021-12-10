ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Cyprus issues 2nd offshore drilling license to ExxonMobil

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS, Associated Press
 4 days ago
NICOSIA, Cyprus — ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Energy expanded their stake in potential oil and gas deposits off Cyprus by signing a deal with the east Mediterranean island nation Friday for a second exploration license in waters that Turkey partly claims. Drilling off Cyprus has been a source...

