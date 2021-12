Aside from having just last week seen vocalist Mikko Kotamäki on stage with his other band, Swallow the Sun, I could’ve sworn at some point I’d written about Kuolemanlaakso before — the cover of their 2012 debut, Uljas uusi maailma, is crazy familiar — but aside from them showing up somewhere in the year-end poll from 2014, apparently the name has never been on this site. From that I take either two things: One, I’m neglectful and lame. True. Two, it’s there somewhere else and I can’t find it because I spelled it wrong. Which leads me back to the first point, I guess.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO