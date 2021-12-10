ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humana To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccinations For Some Employees

By WEKU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumana will soon require some employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The health insurance giant announced on Thursday that all associates and contractors who work outside of their homes must get the shot once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approves a COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement to...

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
One year after FDA authorized Pfizer's COVID vaccine, cases are on the rise

Saturday marks one year since the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine — the first of three COVID-19 vaccines now in use in the United States. During that time, more than 480 million shots have been administered, and just over 60% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated. But even with those protections, case numbers have gone up 22% in the past two weeks.
Forcing COVID Vaccines on People Ignores Scientific Data

Harvey Risch, Robert Malone, and Byram Bridle write for the Federalist about the dangers associated with COVID vaccine mandates. The attacks on free speech and science are unrelenting. Academic publisher Elsevier’s suppression of an article documenting the myocarditis risk of the COVID-19 vaccines, with no excuse or pretext offered, is incredible enough. Viewed alongside Twitter’s censorship of the American Heart Association, YouTube’s suppression of a panel discussion of vaccine mandates on Capitol Hill, and the Orwellian call by National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins for critics of the government’s COVID-19 policies to be “brought to justice,” the trend is positively chilling.
Letter from local legislator and 37 other colleagues requests Mayo Clinic end COVID-19 vaccination mandates for its employees

A letter from State District 27A Representative Peggy Bennett, a Republican from Albert Lea and 37 other state lawmakers is requesting that Mayo Clinic end COVID-19 vaccine mandates for its employees. Representative Bennett spoke with KAUS and stated that she and her colleagues are urging Mayo to look at, in their view, a more reasonable policy now that the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services does not have authority to order hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers to vaccinate all of their workers….
COVID-19 Cases On Rise Among Children, Doctors Urging Vaccinations Before Holidays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 cases among children are increasing again, according to a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Just like with adults, the virus is spreading extensively again among children. Doctors say it’s more important than ever to get as many people vaccinated before the holidays. With Christmas break just days away, there’s a big push to get more children vaccinated. “We are ready to go with continued vaccine clinics and testing of children and really continuing to make sure we’re all masking and doing what we can,” Dr. Barbara Klock, with the School District of Philadelphia, said. COVID-19 cases in...
New study suggests 3-dose Pfizer series is no match for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Vaccination policy at chemical weapons disposal factory reviewed

Medical professionals continue to stress the effectiveness of vaccination in combatting coronavirus. It remains a debated item on how far employers can go in requiring vaccination. The matter came up last week at the quarterly meeting of community advisory panels reviewing chemical weapons disposal at the Blue Grass Army Depot. Citizens Advisory Commission Member Harry Moberly would like to see workers at the plant required to get the shot. “That’s what I think they ought to do and until they feel that they can get that accomplished and they don’t have a testing program, I think all unvaccinated people should be tested,” said Moberly.
Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
