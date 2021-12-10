ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

CentraCare’s Annual Holly Ball Event Raises $550,000

By Alex Svejkovsky
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare says their annual Holly Ball event was another success. Organizers say the event raised $550,000....

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy