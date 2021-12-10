ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS already have some 'interesting skeletons' for her 3rd album

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODjxk_0dJVWQRY00

It’s been less than six months since Billie Eilish released her most-recent album, Happier Than Ever , and according to her brother/co-writer, FINNEAS , they are wasting no time getting started on her third.

Listen to your favorite Pop music now on Audacy

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone to promote his own solo project, Optimist , FINNEAS told the publication that he and Eilish had already started work on her third album. FINNEAS noted their progress saying they had “interesting skeletons” for songs written but are “not sure what type of animals they are.”

“We’ve got the net in the ocean, and we’re picking up detritus,” he explained further. “And then you sift through all that, and you pick out the treasure, and then you have an album. I’m really excited. I think we’ve got a lot to say.”

While it seems the process for album three is moving rather quickly, FINNEAS made clear that regardless of when the pair finishes the album, it will not be released until long after the completion of Eilish’s Happier Than Ever Tour , kicking off February 2022.

Soooo safe to mark our calendars for 2023?

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Faceboo k | Twitte r | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Finneas
power953.com

Billie Eilish joined by her mom, brother and Miley Cyrus on 'SNL'

Billie Eilish pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend, serving as both host and musical guest. In her opening monologue, she joked about her reason for wearing baggy clothes: "I was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R rated movie." She also talked about turning 20 in a week, or "as the internet calls it, middle-aged," and poked fun at a 16-year-old Colin Jost. She even brought out her mom Maggie who was wearing a sweatshirt with her brother Finneas' face on it.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeletons#Pop Music#Animals#Happier Than Ever Tour#The Audacy App Sign#Instagram
Harper's Bazaar

Billie Eilish Swaps Her Blonde Bob For Sleek New Brunette Chop

Ever an ambassador for the “change your hair, change your life” approach to styling, “Happier Than Ever” singer Billie Eilish has ditched her Old Hollywood-inspired blonde bob for a chocolate-brown shag cut, she revealed in an Instagram Thursday night. Perhaps she got the memo that Gen Z proclaimed blonde hair...
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

Everyone is talking about the same moment of Billie Eilish’s SNL debut

Billie Eilish made her first ever Saturday Night Live hosting gig this weekend, and she turned it into a real family affair. As usual, she was accompanied by her brother Finneas, who performed with her in between her hosting duties, but fans can’t get over the fact that her parents had a part to play, too.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Makes ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut in Romantic Puffy Dress & Stiletto Boots

Billie Eilish brought a dose of holiday whimsy to the stage at “Saturday Night Live” for her hosting debut. In her opening monologue, Eilish donned a voluminous minidress from Simone Rocha’s Spring 2022 collection. The outfit featured puffed sleeves and a layered skirt accented with white lace, pearls, ruffles and tulle, as well as red bow embroidery. Eilish completed her look—which she stated resembles “Mrs. Clause going to the club”—with ornament-like striped drop earrings, creating a fully holiday-themed outfit. The star also joked that she was “only wearing this because after the show, I gotta go get married in an anime.” For footwear, the...
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Billie Eilish Is Okay With Knowing ‘Tons of People’ Hate Her Now

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Billie Eilish reflects on five years of interviews with the magazine, taking note of how far she’s come. The 19-year-old singer has matured so much, compared to side-by-side clips of her in previous years. “I’m starting to have an adulthood, which is new for me and very exciting,” Eilish says in the below video. “I have had new experiences and new people and lots of love.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Billie Eilish Just Dyed Her Hair Chocolate Brown

Blonde Billie has left the building. Billie Eilish just unveiled another dramatic hair change, this time taking a walk on the brunette side. In an Instagram Story on December 2, Eilish posted a close-up of dark brown bangs hanging over her eyes, with the caption “Guess what?” Shortly after, she revealed the new look in an Instagram post: Her hair is now a deep brunette, and she's maintaining her prominent bangs.
CELEBRITIES
shondaland.com

Billie Eilish Is Finally Fully Herself In Her Fifth ‘Vanity Fair’ Interview

Let’s be real: It’s Billie Eilish’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Not only does the 19-year-old have armfuls of Grammys and a chart-topping new album, but the release of her annual Vanity Fair video interview every November has become a celebratory holiday tradition for millions of fans. After all, these aren’t just regular Q&As, but deep, long discussions in which the singer answers the same round of questions as in previous years, while listening to and commenting on her past selves’ answers. Viewers get to watch the teenage Eilish grow up in real time, with each new installment of the series showcasing her increased maturity and growth — and the latest version, the just-released “The Fifth Year,” depicts an Eilish who’s more fully, and happily, herself than ever before.
CELEBRITIES
seattlepi.com

Billie Eilish and Finneas on ‘No Time to Die,’ a Bond Theme That Really Might Have Eternal Life

Probably never before in history did as much time transpire between the release of a film’s theme song and the actual release of the movie as in the case of “No Time to Die.” Billie Eilish’s title song, written with her producer and brother, Finneas, came out 20 months before the James Bond film it was written for, due to a series of pandemic-related delays that kept pushing back the movie. Since it was written so specifically to echo thematic and narrative elements of the film that were being kept under wraps, that meant 20 months of Eilish and Finneas talking about the tune but not being at liberty to talk freely about the actual meaning and intent of the lyrics.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Finneas Didn’t Play His Solo Album ‘Optimist’ For Billie Eilish – and Four Other Things We Learned In His Podcast Interview

Finneas’ sister and collaborator, Billie Eilish, didn’t get to hear his new solo album, Optimist, until it was already mastered — and neither did anyone else, Finneas says in an in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I’d be honored to make some solo music with her at some point,” he says. “But in this album’s case, I just locked myself in the room and made it alone… I’m a pretty tough audience, and it takes a lot for me to think something is there. So I have that brain of, is this done? Is...
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

48K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy