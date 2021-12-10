Billie Eilish and FINNEAS already have some 'interesting skeletons' for her 3rd album

It’s been less than six months since Billie Eilish released her most-recent album, Happier Than Ever , and according to her brother/co-writer, FINNEAS , they are wasting no time getting started on her third.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone to promote his own solo project, Optimist , FINNEAS told the publication that he and Eilish had already started work on her third album. FINNEAS noted their progress saying they had “interesting skeletons” for songs written but are “not sure what type of animals they are.”

“We’ve got the net in the ocean, and we’re picking up detritus,” he explained further. “And then you sift through all that, and you pick out the treasure, and then you have an album. I’m really excited. I think we’ve got a lot to say.”

While it seems the process for album three is moving rather quickly, FINNEAS made clear that regardless of when the pair finishes the album, it will not be released until long after the completion of Eilish’s Happier Than Ever Tour , kicking off February 2022.

Soooo safe to mark our calendars for 2023?

