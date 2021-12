Santa sure knows how to make an entrance. Whether it’s stealth-style through a chimney or via a reindeer-pulled flying sleigh, his arrival never fails to impress. In Wine Country, he likes to arrive by different modes of transportation: tractor, boat, train — even helicopter. Due to the pandemic, however, Santa had to cancel a few appearances this year. But there are still plenty of places to see him this December in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties. Click through the above gallery for details. Let us know in the comments if we missed a public appearance.

SONOMA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO