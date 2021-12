While it likely won't come as much of a surprise, the upcoming Scream has officially earned an R rating from the MPA. With the inherent nature of the film, as well as its predecessors, and how they never shy away from delivering audiences disturbing horror stories, this rating serves more as confirmation that the film is locked and ready to be released, which should surely excite Ghostface fans. The reason for the rating is due to "strong bloody violence, language throughout, and some sexual references." After initially being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new Scream is slated to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO