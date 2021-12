Carson Wentz is happy to be thriving with the Indianapolis Colts and Eagles fans can’t stand it. Carson Wentz is currently playing the best football of his career since his MVP-candidate season in 2017. Wentz has thrown 2,948 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. His improved play has contributed to the Indianapolis Colts being 7-6 and currently in possession of a playoff spot with four weeks remaining.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO