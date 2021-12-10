ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, KY

Poplar Street restricted to one lane in Benton

westkentuckystar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Benton has placed a lane restriction on U.S....

westkentuckystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Benton, KY
Government
City
Benton, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
CBS News

Stephen Curry breaks NBA career 3-point record

Stephen Curry has shot his way to the top of the NBA record book for 3-pointers. Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday night in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors' game against the New York Knicks, breaking the record set by Ray Allen. Curry hit the shot from...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy