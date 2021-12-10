ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland Loves ‘Spider-Verse’ & Is Ready To Show Up In The Sequel: “Guys, Call Us”

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudging by the quick teaser and all the hints from producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the upcoming “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is going to have yet another grouping of unique Spider-People who help the young Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen save the world. And if Sony is looking for more folks...

Cinema Blend

After Anthony Mackie Calls Him Out Over Disneyland’s Spider-Man Ride, Tom Holland Claps Back

The MCU has introduced many actors into its movie world, and these different characters have interacted with each other across multiple movies, putting in years of work and long hours -- often in close proximity. We have gotten some great moments between the Avengers, but I personally enjoy the faux-beef between new Captain America Anthony Mackie and Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland. Recently Mackie called out Holland about his new Spider-Man-themed Disneyland ride. Now the Spider-Man: No Way Home star has clapped back.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Take’: Adele’s Vegas Show Breaks Ticket Records, Tom Holland Finds Post ‘Spider-Man’ Role

It looks like the show…will go on? The Golden Globes nominations come next week, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association remains under heavy scrutiny and the awards ceremony has no broadcast partner, meaning the show won’t be airing on NBC this year. Still, the HFPA is unveiling the nominations bright and early on Monday, but with no official submissions or support for studios or celebrities, who won’t be on hand for the noms being announced. Meanwhile, the 2022 Oscar race continues to heat up with NYFCC and AFI winners announced this past week.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Zendaya & Tom Holland Show Off Chic Couple Style at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ London Premiere

Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland made a stylish appearance as a couple at the London premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” last night. Zendaya opted for a glamorous Alexander McQueen spring ’22 ready-to-wear look for the London premiere. The 25-year-old actress, who picked up the Fashion Icon trophy at last month’s star-studded CFDA Awards, wore an oversized gray blazer with crystal accents and embroidery encircling the wide shoulders and left side. Her black sheer thigh-high stocking-style boots embellished with the same swinging pendants and sparkling strings featured leather capped toes and an asymmetrical heel. The glamorous look from English designer and McQueen creative director Sarah Burton debuted on the runway during fashion month this fall. The former Disney Channel starlet — who’s stylist is FNAA Style Influencer of the Year, Law Roach — complemented the head-turning ensemble with crystal drop earrings shaped like spiderwebs. Meanwhile, Holland (who plays Spider-Man in the film), went for a more look-key look, sporting a leather jacket with pockets over a simple striped button down shirt paired with black trousers and sleek black leather boots boasting a square toe and chunky mid-sized heel. Scroll through to check out Zendaya’s red carpet style evolution over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Zendaya Is Worried What Would Happen If Tom Holland Threw Up In His Spider-Man Suit

Spider-Man: No Way Home is only two weeks away from hitting theaters, which means the movie's cast is currently doing some press. We've gotten to see a lot of great content featuring Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ), and their latest appearance on The Graham Norton Show was no exception. The duo was joined by Henry Cavill, who is best known to comic book movie fans for playing Superman in the DCEU. Holland spoke about wanting a zipper on his suit for easier bathroom access and asked if Cavill has one. This led to Zendaya expressing her fears about what would happen if Holland got sick while wearing the suit.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Tom Holland Clears Up Spider-Man Retirement Comment

Tom Holland clears up Spider-Man retirement comment in a new interview. A couple weeks ago Holland was interviewed and whilst pondering his own future wondered whether he should make way for someone new eventually. The specific quote though that was printed was Holland saying if he was still Spider-Man by the time he was 30 he’s done something wrong. As you can guess many fans were shocked at this statement as it’s really hard to top playing Spider-Man. Holland 25 has reportedly just signed up for, or in talks to appear in, another MCU based Spider-Man trilogy. If that goes ahead as per Sony’s Amy Pascal’s plans then Holland will definitely still be playing Peter Parker over the age of 30.
MOVIES
Lebanon-Express

Tom Holland will return for more Spider-Man movies

As fans eagerly await the release of the hotly anticipated movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ which marks the third outing of actor Tom Holland as the wall crawling hero, the producer of the highly acclaimed series, Amy Pascal, has revealed there are more projects coming up for the iconic character.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

The Next Tom Holland-Starring ‘Spider-Man’ Film Reportedly Already In Development From Marvel Studios & Sony

What’s going to happen to the live-action ‘Spider-Man’ film franchise after “Spider-Man: No Way Home?” Tom Holland seems unsure, but producer Amy Pascal wants to keep having the actor appear as Peter Parker for years to come, hinting that a new trilogy is on the way. However, there’s way more to the whole situation than just hopes, dreams, and good intentions, right? No matter what Pascal and/or Holland would like to see happen, Sony has to make a deal with Disney first, since Marvel Studios is a primary reason the new ‘Spider-Man’ franchise is such a success. And according to a new report, that deal might actually already be happening.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya Want Roles in Animated Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are "waiting for the phone call" to jump into Sony's animated Spider-Verse. After thwarting live-action multiversal villains in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actors want to swing into action with Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The upcoming two-part sequel to the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse assembles another team of spider-people from across the Marvel multiverse, including Spider-Woman (Issa Rae) and Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).
MOVIES
BGR.com

Watch the first minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home right now

We are now less than one week out from the premiere of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. The early screenings start this Thursday, at which point all of our questions will finally be answered. Will Daredevil make an appearance? Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Spider-Man variants? Is Venom one of this movie’s major villains? We’ll have answers to all of those questions and more by this time next week. In the meantime, if you are struggling to cope with the wait, you can actually watch the first minute of No Way Home right now.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: Tom Holland Says He Was Asked About ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Role But Hasn't Heard Back

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was arguably the perfect opportunity to have Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return as their respective versions of Peter Parker, but it never happened. There was no sign of Tom Holland's web-slinger, either, and the hope now is that they will be given the opportunity to lend their voices to the two-part Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel Debuts Eye-Popping First Teaser, ‘Part One’ Title

Sony Pictures Animation pulled the curtain back on its follow-up to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” on Saturday, unveiling the first footage of the upcoming animated sequel. The teaser caps off with the reveal of the title “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” along with a surprise subtitle “Part One,” suggesting that more “Spider-Verse” sequels are on the way. The new footage picks up where the first “Spider-Verse” left off, showing Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) relaxing in his bed while listening to Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower.” After being contacted by Gwen Stacy a.k.a. Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) from an alternate dimension,...
MOVIES

