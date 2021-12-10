Researchers are using techniques like electroencephalography (EEG) to decode individual responses to depression treatments (Credit: Zyabich/Shutterstock) Over the course of a lifetime, as many as one in five people will experience depression. For many, psychotherapy or first-line antidepressants are highly effective and allow people to get back on their feet in a few weeks or months. Yet others try treatment after treatment, struggling for years before they find something that alleviates their symptoms. Researchers have long clashed over precise efficacy rates, especially since we all respond differently to drugs and therapy. After all, the brain is our most mysterious organ — and it’s not always easy to discern what’s going on inside our skulls.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO