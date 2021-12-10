ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

DEPRESSION

robconews.com
 6 days ago

With the holidays upon us, many veterans (and others in our communities) struggle with...

www.robconews.com

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Are You Depressed? 5 Questions to Ask Yourself

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, and consistently ranks among the top three workplace issues. Chronic and recurring depression symptoms are also linked to attempted suicide, claiming over 42,000 lives each year, that’s one death by suicide every 12 minutes. But 80 percent of those who receive professional treatment notice a reduction in their symptoms within six weeks.
psychologytoday.com

Can We Prevent Depression in Our Vulnerable Elderly?

Subjects 60 years and older with clinically diagnosed insomnia were recruited for a recent study. Researchers investigated the difference between cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) and sleep education therapy (SET). CBT-I was significantly better at preventing depressive episodes, as well as treating insomnia. The benefits of CBT-I improved over...
news9.com

Therapy Thoughts: Coping With Seasonal Depression

The holidays are typically thought of as a happy time but for some, they can have a negative impact on their mental health. The National Alliance on Mental Health says 64% of people with mental illnesses say the holiday season makes their conditions worse. Dr. Brenda Lloyd Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6 at 4 Ito talk about how we can all get through the holidays stress-free.
baylorlariat.com

Experts distinguish stress of finals from depression

Dr. Randal Boldt, senior associate director and training director of the Counseling Center, said many students are struggling with depression as the end of the semester approaches. Dr. Thomas Fergus, associate professor of psychology, said it is normal for students to be stressed during finals. He said anxiety is common...
TheDailyBeast

Are Psychedelics the Next Big Treatment for Depression?

In 2019, the FDA made a groundbreaking decision to approve a form of ketamine as a clinical treatment for patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression, a condition which is estimated to affect nearly three million Americans. The drug, called Spravato, is the first psychedelic drug to be approved for the treatment of mental illness. This approval, along with large-scale clinical trials of LSD, MDMA, and psilocybin (the active component of magic mushrooms), marks a sea-change in the medical community’s perception of psychedelics: Instead of viewing them purely as drugs of abuse, many clinicians are now seeking to repurpose them as therapeutics.
22 WSBT

Seasonal depression a concern this time of year

Winter is not only known for snow, but also stress and anxiety. Experts say this is the time of the year that people experience more of these negative emotions. In the video above, WSBT 22's Taylor Gattoni shows us how this can impact your mental health.
Bakersfield Now

Coping mechanisms for depression and to avoid suicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Isolation can be the first sign of a depressed person on the verge of suicide. "They become more withdrawn, more isolated, more irritable, maybe engage in some behavior that's kind of out of character for them," Antonia Mejia, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist at Kaiser Permanente's Behavioral Health Department, said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Discover Mag

Listening to the Brain to Improve Depression Treatment

Researchers are using techniques like electroencephalography (EEG) to decode individual responses to depression treatments (Credit: Zyabich/Shutterstock) Over the course of a lifetime, as many as one in five people will experience depression. For many, psychotherapy or first-line antidepressants are highly effective and allow people to get back on their feet in a few weeks or months. Yet others try treatment after treatment, struggling for years before they find something that alleviates their symptoms. Researchers have long clashed over precise efficacy rates, especially since we all respond differently to drugs and therapy. After all, the brain is our most mysterious organ — and it’s not always easy to discern what’s going on inside our skulls.
wdrb.com

Recent survey links social media, risk of depression

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social media and depression are connected, according to recent studies, and one local doctors said it comes partly from posts of seemingly perfect lives. "We see an artificial reality in them," said Dr. Stephen Taylor, chief medical officer of UofL Health Peace Hospital. "It looks so...
LOUISVILLE, KY
psychologytoday.com

How Health Psychologists Treat Depression

Health psychologists treat depression as well as medical conditions. Although most people consider diet, sleep, and exercise important for health, they may underestimate the benefits on mood. A health psychology approach to depression is increasingly recognized by science and treatment guidelines as efficacious. Health psychology is a branch of psychology...
Panhandle Post

Poverty In Our Area: Depression and the holidays

For many people, the holidays are a time to look forward to. But this isn’t always the case. For some people, the holidays can be an emotionally exhausting and difficult time. Feeling depressed during the holidays is a real but treatable concern. There are several private therapists in our area, and Western Community Health Resources provides services at no cost for those who meet the criteria.
ALLIANCE, NE
theprairienews.com

Tis the season to be anxious, stressed, and depressed

While the holiday season is typically viewed as the happiest time of the year, it can also bring some unwanted feelings. People may feel some stress, anxiety, and depression during this time. These feelings may be brought on by holiday demands as well as colder temperatures and shorter days. This...
psychologytoday.com

4 Ways to Better Understand Depression

‘Living with depression’ isn’t just a label, it’s like having housemate. People with depression don’t need a reason for it. Depression isn’t necessarily an increase in ‘sadness,’ it’s often experienced as the ‘absence of happiness’. Helping someone with depression is mostly passive, not active. Though Christmas is often referred to...
sflcn.com

How to Battle Depression With Alternative Therapies

Depression is a mental condition characterized by consistent feelings of sadness and low mood. It’s normal to feel down or sad from time to time. Life’s demands can be overwhelming sometimes and put people in a state of emptiness or hopelessness. If these feelings remain for longer than usual, the individual may be battling depression.
psychologytoday.com

Postpartum Depression and Anxiety… in Fathers?

Fathers experience prenatal and postpartum anxiety and depression more frequently than people think. There are distinct biological, psychological, and social changes that occur during the transition to fatherhood. Fortunately, fathers, mothers, and physicians all have options to help combat these often overlooked issues. Children are a heritage from the Lord,...
FOX8 News

Coping with seasonal depression around the holidays

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Millions of Americans will experience seasonal depression this holiday, including some people in the Piedmont Triad. According to the latest data from the National Institute of Mental Health, around 19.4 million Americans experience the disorder every year. That’s nearly 8% of U.S. adults and it’s highest among adult women between 18- […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Joel Eisenberg

Coping with a Partner’s Depression or Bipolar Disorder

Last week, I posted the following article: "Dating a Victim of Abuse and Depression." Feedback was strong, which showed me News Break readers may be eager for such articles. As my life and in part an early career choice informed a personal predilection to write about depression-related issues, I was compelled to share another.
Psych Centra

Exploring the Link Between Anemia and Depression

Could there be a medical reason behind your gloomy mood and lack of energy? If you live with depression, anemia may be partly to blame. A common depression symptom is the feeling that even the simplest tasks take more energy than you have. Anemia can also make you feel this way.
