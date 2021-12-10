ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Talking smash mobs and retail's future on the Juice week-in-review recap

By Editorials
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmash mobs, Smollett and more: The Juice political week-in-review livestream. Rob Karr of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association joins Crain's A.D. Quig and Greg Hinz to explore the city's response to organized retail crime. Greg and A.D. also dive into the Jussie Smollett verdict and what it means for State's Attorney...

www.chicagobusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Pritzker surveys tornado damage at Amazon warehouse | Sports owners make case for stadium betting in Chicago | COVID postpones Bulls, Hawks games

Good morning, Chicago. Pfizer says its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant, and full results of the company’s study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus. In Washington, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Before the ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
Crain's Chicago Business

Ken Griffin's son told him, 'You have to buy the Constitution'

(Bloomberg) — Why did Citadel founder Ken Griffin buy a copy of the U.S. Constitution last month for $43.2 million? His son told him to. “I was sitting at home in New York and my son calls me to say, ‘Dad, you have to buy the Constitution,’” Griffin said in an interview after a luncheon hosted by the Palm Beach Civic Association at the Florida city’s Four Seasons hotel. Griffin didn’t give his son’s specific reason for wanting his father to make the purchase.
ECONOMY
Popculture

Elon Musk Warns 'Civilization Is Going to Crumble' Because of Huge Declining Trend

During a recent interview at a Wall Street Journal event, Elon Musk shared some interesting theories about the future. According to CNBC, Musk told the audience that civilization will "crumble" if the birth rate continues to decline. Musk is the father of six children. He shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and one son with his former partner, Grimes.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Schakowsky
Person
Jussie Smollett
Person
Lori Lightfoot
KIRO 7 Seattle

A retro feel to Biden's plan for covering OTC virus testing

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration’s plan for health insurers to reimburse consumers for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests echoes a bygone era when the companies processed large volumes of claims from individuals — with paper receipts. It’s unclear if the buy-first, get-paid-later approach will spur people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Retail Crime#Mobs#Mayors#Juice#Jussie#State#Capitol Hill#Covid#Fed
chicagopublicsquare.com

‘Inexcusable’ / ‘It’s gone’/ Fox’s ‘big loss’

‘Inexcusable.’ A union helping Amazon workers organize says having employees stay on the job during Friday’s tornado blitz—which killed at least six workers at Amazon’s Edwardsville, Illinois, facility—was “a dangerous labor practice.”. ■ A survivor tells The New York Times, “I felt like the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
Crain's Chicago Business

McDonald’s quietly enters the metaverse

McDonald’s is dipping a toe into the metaverse. The world's largest restaurant company will be sponsoring a virtual event held by OfflineTV, a group of nine gamers and content creators with over 2 million YouTube subscribers. “It’s our first time creating a virtual space like this in the metaverse...
CHICAGO, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

Consumer prices climb at fastest annual rate since 1982

(Bloomberg)—U.S. consumer prices rose last month at the fastest annual pace in nearly 40 years, magnifying how rapid and persistent inflation is eroding paychecks and increasing pressure on the Federal Reserve to tighten policy. The consumer price index increased 6.8% from November 2020, according to Labor Department data released Friday. The widely followed inflation gauge rose 0.8% from October, exceeding forecasts and extending a trend of sizable increases that began earlier this year. The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 6.8% annual gain and a 0.7% advance in the monthly measure. The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid and the dollar eased. The increase in the CPI reflected broad advances in most categories. Gasoline, shelter, food and vehicles were among the larger contributors to the month-over-month increase. The data reinforce expectations the Fed will accelerate the wind down of its bond-buying program at the central bank’s final meeting of the year next week. Central banks—and politicians—around the world have come under increasing pressure to address rising inflation as workers spend more at the grocery store and the gas pump. A faster tapering would open the door for the Fed to begin increasing interest rates, a move markets now expect by the middle of next year. Annual CPI increases are anticipated to hover near 7% into 2022. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, so-called core prices rose 0.5% from the prior month. The core CPI was up 4.9% from a year earlier, a fresh 30-year high. Shelter costs—which are considered to be a more structural component of the CPI and make up about a third of the overall index—rose 0.5% in November from a month earlier. Compared with the same month last year, the 3.8% gain was the biggest since 2007. Housing costs are anticipated to drift higher next year as surging rents and home prices feed into the measure.
CHICAGO, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy