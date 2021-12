UFC fans could see more of Nate Diaz in the coming year after MMA reporter Ariel Helwani reported that the Stockton native’s contract has been extended. Diaz hasn’t fought since his unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 earlier this year. He previously had one more fight left on his contract, but it appears that more fights may have been added to his deal for the same price tag.

UFC ・ 10 HOURS AGO