Matt Hardy says brother Jeff Hardy is the currently at his best. Matt took to Twitch on Monday night and discussed his brother’s recent WWE release and his future. As we’ve noted, Jeff was released from his WWE contract last week, and is under a 90-day non-compete clause where he will become a free agent on Wednesday, March 9. Jeff reportedly turned down an offer of rehab from the company, and was then released. This came after the incident at the December 4 WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas, where Hardy became sluggish as the six-man main event went on, then tagged out, and disappeared through the crowd with security following him.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO