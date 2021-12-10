ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly Focus – Team Dovish or Hawkish to Prevail?

By Danske Bank
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe concern about omicron abated over the past week as vaccines were deemed effective against the variant with a booster shock. Preliminary analysis from the European health agency suggests the symptoms are milder than with previous variants. Furthermore, a new study shows that a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine could...

www.actionforex.com

NBC Miami

Treasury Yields Edge Lower to Start the Week, Fed Meeting in Focus

U.S. Treasury yields fell to start the week on Monday as investors readied for the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped 7 basis points to 1.419% at around 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gave up 7.6 basis points to 1.808%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Dollar Firmer in Range as Focus Turns to FOMC

While Dollar is so far the strongest one for the week, there is clearly no follow through buying. The greenback is stuck in range against most others with traders on the sideline ahead of FOMC. Canadian and New Zealand Dollars are the two exceptions, which are already breaking through near term support against Dollar. We’ll see if other pairs would finally follow with breakouts.
CURRENCIES
AFP

US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. In addition to the political damage inflation has done to President Joe Biden, investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. The concerns sent Wall Street stocks lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further slow its monthly bond purchases.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Bank Of Japan#Bp#Weekly Focus#Omicron#European#Pfizer#Italian#German#Fed#Ecb#The Governing Council
actionforex.com

Focus Turns To The Plethora Of Central Bank Rate Decisions During The Week

German Nov Wholesale Prices rose at its largest annual increase since 1962. UK Parliament to debate vaccine passports on Tuesday and could see a growing rebellion within the Tory party on leadership. Focus on numerous central bank rate decisions this week highlighted by Fed, BOE, ECB, BOJ. Asia. Japan Q4...
WORLD
actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: EUR/USD

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday for its last monetary policy meeting of 2021. Central Bank members will also release growth and inflation forecasts. Until very recently, Christine Lagarde had been pounding the table telling everyone that current inflation is transitory. Markets were led to believe that although the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) would end as scheduled in March 2022, a new bond buying program or a modification to the Asset Purchase Program (APP) may be implemented. However, Christine Lagarde and several other members of the ECB seem to have become a bit less dovish. In particular, the ECB’s Holzmann, Mullen, and de Guindos have been talking about higher inflation. Therefore, instead of creating a new bond buying program at this meeting, ECB members could be kicking the can down the road until February.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Focus Remains On Inflation Data And Pandemic News

ECB council members said to be willing to make clear that QE bond purchases to continue until at least end-2022 to play down rate hike bets. Fitch cut Chinese property developer Evergrande [3333.HK] ratings to ‘restrictive default’ ahead of planned restructuring; PBoC stated that Evergrande should be dealt with in a market oriented way.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

First Omicron Strain Death Increaed Uncertainty About Furhter Global Economic Recovery

The US stock markets fell sharply on Monday amid new concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and in anticipation of a monetary policy update from the US Federal Reserve. Analysts are increasingly inclined to believe that the Fed will accelerate QE program cuts at its meeting tomorrow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) decreased by 0.89% yesterday, the S&P 500 (US500) fell by 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite (US100) lost 1.4%.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Central Banks Need To Find A Balance Between The Uncertainty Caused By Omicron, And A High Level Of Inflation

Last week on Friday, the focus of investors was focused on the consumer price index in the United States. Consumer price inflation in the United States increased to 6.8% in annual terms, which has been the highest level during the last 39 years. However, the markets’ reaction to this news was positive for the main US indices and negative for the dollar index. Why has it happened? Inflation data was according to the forecast, so the market was waiting for these numbers. However, such a level of inflation may encourage a Federal Reserve to revise its plans regarding the tightening of monetary policy, particularly, to speed up the reduction of the QE program. This week, a meeting of the Federal Reserve will be held, where data on the interest rate and monetary policy will be updated. Central banks need to find a balance between uncertainty caused by Omicron, and a high level of inflation.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Forward Guidance: Canada’s November Inflation Data in Focus in Week Ahead

Last month’s year-over-year growth rate in Canadian CPI likely ticked down to 4.5% from 4.7% in October, when it hit a two-decade high. Gas prices have eased from October, but were still up more than 40% from a year ago in November. That accounts for more than a quarter of the growth rate we’re anticipating. Meat prices could pull back from very high levels—wholesale beef prices dropped 18% over September and October, for example. But we expect food price growth to be little changed at close to 4% overall. Annual growth in prices ex-food and energy products will likely stay just above 3%, as tight housing markets keep pressure on housing replacement costs and realtor/broker fees.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
invezz.com

Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
BUSINESS
bigblueunbiased.com

Stimulus Payouts are Available in Every Single State, and You Can Get them this Year: Guide to the $300 to $2,000 in Cash that each US State Has

Local governments have moved forward in recent weeks to assist their inhabitants financially as some families strive to recover from the financial devastation caused by the Covid outbreak. As 2021 concludes, some states in the United States are issuing a fourth stimulus check, while others have different alternatives. The chances...
POLITICS
blogforarizona.net

A ‘Biden Boom’ And Americans Haven’t Yet Noticed

Update to A ‘Biden Boom’ And The Corporate Media Is Parroting GQP Gloom And Doom Propaganda. The corporate media is complicit in recklessly feeding self-fulfilling inflation psychology with hysterical reporting on inflation, by reporters most of whom never even took an Econ 101 class in college. They know not of what they speak, so they are parroting GQP talking points. Once again, Republicans know nothing about economics. So just call this journalistic malpractice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

