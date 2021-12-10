Weekly Focus – Team Dovish or Hawkish to Prevail?

Last week on Friday, the focus of investors was focused on the consumer price index in the United States. Consumer price inflation in the United States increased to 6.8% in annual terms, which has been the highest level during the last 39 years. However, the markets’ reaction to this news was positive for the main US indices and negative for the dollar index. Why has it happened? Inflation data was according to the forecast, so the market was waiting for these numbers. However, such a level of inflation may encourage a Federal Reserve to revise its plans regarding the tightening of monetary policy, particularly, to speed up the reduction of the QE program. This week, a meeting of the Federal Reserve will be held, where data on the interest rate and monetary policy will be updated. Central banks need to find a balance between uncertainty caused by Omicron, and a high level of inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO