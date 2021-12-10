ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Week Ahead – Fed Kicks Off Central Bank Extravaganza

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal markets will enter the holiday season with a bang, as the upcoming week features five central bank decisions and a heavy barrage of data releases. The Fed will get the show rolling. It will decide whether to accelerate the tempo of tapering, although the dollar may be more interested in...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

World indices fall ahead of US Central Bank meeting

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Global shares fell on Tuesday and the U.S. dollar rose again as investors held their breath ahead of the update on monetary policy due out from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Wall Street ended lower and the yield on the U.S. 10-year rose after...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Mega week for central banks begins

Markets relieved after US inflation report, trading like this is the peak. Dollar pulls back alongside yields, stocks close at new records. Massive week lies ahead, featuring five major central bank meetings. Peak inflation?. The latest inflation data out of the United States sparked a relief rally on Friday. Even...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Market Sentiment Remains Tentative ahead of Central Bank Meetings

Dollar slips ahead of FOMC; euro and pound hold firm; safe havens shine. The dollar is softer on the day despite surging Treasury yields and soaring risk-off sentiment in global markets triggered by the resurgence of Omicron jitters. However, the driving force behind this pullback might be a report published earlier in the session, which suggests that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine provide 70% protection against the new Omicron variant. The US producers pricing index is reported later today, but it is unlikely to have any impact on the dollar.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of Japan#Inflation#European Central Bank#Interest Rates#Eurozone#American#The Atlanta Fed#Fomc
AFP

US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused squarely on how to address the troubling US inflation threat. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will pull back on its pandemic stimulus measures more quickly, which would put it in position to raise interest rates and try to quash the wave of rising prices that have hit American households. In addition to the political damage inflation has done to President Joe Biden, investors are getting nervous about rising interest rates and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases due to the new Omicron variant. The concerns sent Wall Street stocks lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to announce the Fed will further slow its monthly bond purchases.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Okay Fed, show us your hand

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. A fortnight ago, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell offered a glimpse of what was to come at the December Fed meeting by suggesting a tapering of asset purchases would be speeded up. Now it's time for Powell to reveal his full hand.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Country
China
actionforex.com

Positive Tone on Wall Street ahead of a Busy Week

FTSE -0.1% at 7,282. Global risk appetite firms up heading into central bank bonanza. Market participants are feeling optimistic at the start of the week, with major indices in Europe rising and US stocks poised to open moderately higher and near record high territory, essentially erasing the turn-of-the-month drop on fears over a more aggressive Fed taper and the Omicron variant. Even news that the first UK patient died with the Omicron variant and that the country was preparing for a “tidal wave” of cases could not derail bulls’ sentiment. Yields on US Treasury bonds are also ticking lower, confirming the early strength in equity markets.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold, silver up ahead of major central bank meetings this week

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
MARKETS
investing.com

Opening Bell: Futures, Global Stocks Rise Ahead Of Busy Week For Central Banks

On Monday, ahead of a week during which an array of global central bank policy decisions are scheduled, US contracts for the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 all started the trading week higher, and European equities gained. Yields dropped and the dollar rose. Global Financial Affairs. At...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Quiet Day ahead of Raft of Central Bank Meetings

It’s a relatively quiet start to the week before the expected onslaught of central bank meetings that will take place this week. On Monday, US futures gained along with European stocks as traders braced for a week of central bank decisions amid fears about inflation and the omicron virus.
BUSINESS
985theriver.com

European shares gain ahead of big week for central banks

(Reuters) – European shares inched higher on Monday, lifted by economically sensitive sectors, ahead of monetary policy decisions by some of the world’s largest central banks that could potentially include an early end to U.S. policy stimulus. The pan-European benchmark STOXX 600 was up 0.3% at 476.88 points,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

A Marquee Week with Central Decisions: Global Week Ahead

In the Global Week Ahead, it is a marquee week for major (coordinated?) central bank decisions in the United States, the Eurozone and the U.K. But don’t forget about lesser-followed central bank calls in Japan, Mexico and Russia. The China Evergrande Group saga moved to the next stage after...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Turkey's Central Bank intervenes as currency hits record low

The Turkish currency dipped to an all-time low Monday amid another anticipated interest rate cut later this week and after the S&P credit rating agency downgraded its outlook for Turkey. The Turkish lira plummeted to 14.75 against the U.S. dollar, prompting Turkey's Central Bank to intervene by selling off foreign currency.The lira has been plunging to record lows as the bank has slashed borrowing costs by 4 percentage points since September despite soaring inflation. The rate cuts are in line with the wishes of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who has advocated keeping interest rates low to boost growth....
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Focus Turns To The Plethora Of Central Bank Rate Decisions During The Week

German Nov Wholesale Prices rose at its largest annual increase since 1962. UK Parliament to debate vaccine passports on Tuesday and could see a growing rebellion within the Tory party on leadership. Focus on numerous central bank rate decisions this week highlighted by Fed, BOE, ECB, BOJ. Asia. Japan Q4...
WORLD
actionforex.com

Shaky Markets Ahead Of Fed And Other Central Banks

In Sweden, we expect November CPIF and CPIF excl. Energy to print 3.3 % yoy and 1.7 % yoy, respectively. In the US, the producer price inflation is more in focus than normally to gauge whether the strong inflation pressures in the US economy are starting to abate. The Hungarian...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy