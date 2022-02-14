ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 simple steps to arrange flowers at home, according to a floral designer

By Harleen Sidhu
A homemade floral arrangement can serve as a beautiful focal point.

  • Floral arrangements typically include greenery, filler flowers, support flowers, and focal flowers.
  • To arrange flowers, stick to a simple color palette and choose the right vessel.
  • Secure your stems using tape, chicken wire, or floral frogs to help them stay in place.
Sure, plopping a bouquet of flowers from the supermarket into a vase might sound easy and convenient, but making your very own arrangement from scratch can add a special touch to your space.

You'll be able to control every aspect of your arrangement from color palette to height and fullness to what type of blooms you feature.

Whether you're looking to make an arrangement for your next dinner party or bring a dose of color and cheer to rooms, floral designer Julio Freitas of The Flower Hat breaks down the steps to help you nail it.

1. Consider the types of flowers to use in your arrangement

The secret to a beautiful arrangement is inserting a mix of greenery, filler flowers, support flowers, and focal flowers, in that order. Each of these flowers accomplishes something different.

"What you put in first, gets seen last. What you put in last gets seen first. So, save those luxurious and delicate blooms for last and build your arrangement on more inexpensive flowers," says Freitas.

  • Greenery: "Greenery adds life, support, and a frame for your flowers to live in," says Freitas. Popular greenery options include myrtle, leather fern, ivy, and eucalyptus. Oregonia is a particular variety with a longer vase life that's perfect for home arrangements.
  • Filler flowers: Slender stalks like snapdragons, larkspur, or stock can help define the shape of the arrangement. These flowers are relatively affordable varieties that help fill empty spaces and cover floral mechanics like tape and wire.
  • Support flowers: Blooms like mini hydrangeas, mini carnations, chrysanthemums, and ranunculus help round out the arrangement. Alstroemeria, also known as Peruvian lily, is especially great for home arrangements as it has a vase life of up to two weeks.
  • Focal flowers: Roses, peonies, mums, lilies, and dahlias are all considered focal flowers. These blooms are used to create the focal point of the arrangement and are the first ones the eye sees.

2. Choose a vessel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEmPc_0dJVCSmU00
Choose a vessel that complements the shape of the flowers you chose.

Julio Freitas

Narrow, wide, statement, or bud — vases come in a variety of different shapes and sizes. Narrow-mouthed vases or containers, for example, are perfect for sparsely arranged stalks, while wider bowls work well with bigger bunched flowers.

Opting for a neutral-colored vessel will ensure your flowers pop. Take note that arrangements in clear vessels with direct sun exposure drink a lot of water within the first day and should be topped off daily to ensure the longest vase life, says Freitas.

3. Pick the flowers and greenery

Whether you're going for a peaceful or romantic mood, choosing the right blooms can make all the difference. Try sticking to a color scheme when shopping or cutting flowers from your garden.

Freitas recommends using an impactful analogous palette, which combines hues from the same color family.

Quick tip: Keep in mind which flowers are in season while you're making your arrangement. "These blooms always have the best color, fragrance, quality, and vase life," says Freitas.

4. Prepare the vessel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inIjG_0dJVCSmU00
Clear tape arranged in a grid is an easy way to secure stems.

Julio Freitas

Begin by washing the vessel with soap and water to prevent the growth of bacteria or mold — this step will extend the vase life of your flowers. Next, apply one of the three techniques below to prepare the vessel for arranging. These will help secure the stems in your arrangement.

What to use How to use it When to use it
Tape Apply tape across the opening of the vessel in a crisscross pattern to create a grid. Secure by running tape along the rim. Good for a wide variety of arrangements
Chicken wire Ball up chicken wire and place it at the bottom of the vessel. Secure it from the top with tape. Good for garden-style arrangements
Floral frog

Affix a floral frog to the bottom of the vessel with floral putty .

Good for airy centerpieces

5. Create a base with greenery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKAmS_0dJVCSmU00
Adding greenery first allows it to serve as a base.

Julio Freitas

Using two to three varieties, criss-cross greenery along the edge of the vessel. This will not only create a foundation for filling in stems but also help ground the overall look of the arrangement.

6. Add filler flowers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JrQiA_0dJVCSmU00
Filler flowers add bulk without breaking the bank.

Julio Freitas

Insert slender stalks at a 45-degree angle to define the shape of the arrangement. Prior to placing any flowers into the vessel, cut each stem at a 45-degree angle using floral shears to ensure freshness. Remember that cutting stems at varying heights can create depth and visual interest.

7. Add support flowers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gSJN_0dJVCSmU00
Support flowers add body and structure.

Julio Freitas

Round out the arrangement by layering in these smaller flowers from all angles. Avoid placing them all straight up or to the sides — what you're aiming for is to create a dome shape.

8. Finish with focal flowers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SudTK_0dJVCSmU00
Cluster similar types of flowers together.

Julio Freitas

Continue to fill in any empty spaces with the biggest blooms you've picked out. For more impact, cluster these flowers to create a "moment" rather than polka dotting them around the arrangement, says Freitas.

Insider's takeaway

Arranging flowers may seem intimidating if you don't know your roses from your ranunculus, but it's actually relatively simple. It all begins with the right vessel — the size and shape depend on the blooms you're working with.

Keeping a color scheme in mind when choosing flowers and greenery can save you a ton of stress at the store or in your garden.

When it comes to preparing the vessel for arranging, you can apply one of three techniques: tape, chicken wire, or floral frog. When that's complete, it's time to bring the stems in, beginning with greenery, adding in filler flowers and support flowers, and finishing with focal flowers.

