Twin Falls, ID

Magic Valley Sturgeon Hatchery Honored by Hydropower Association

By Benito Baeza
 4 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The newest fish hatchery in the Magic Valley has gained national recognition from the National Hydropower Association. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the new Niagara Springs sturgeon hatchery was awarded the 2021 Outstanding Stewards of America's Waters in the category of recreational, environmental, and...

kezj.com

