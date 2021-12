New Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables talked extensively in his introductory press conference about how much relationships mean to him. “I value some things that maybe other people don’t, maybe more so,” Venables said. “I value relationships. And I value people. I value quality of life. And I value simplicity. Just because you become the head coach doesn’t mean you can’t keep things simple.”

