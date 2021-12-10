ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana police shoot man after he points gun at officers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Officers shot a man in an Indianapolis suburb Friday morning after he pointed a gun at them when they found him hours after he fled from a traffic stop, police said.

Bargersville police spokesman Jeremy Roll said officers spotted the man about 7:45 a.m. Friday walking through backyards in the Johnson County town, a few miles south of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police say the man ran from officers, stopped near a barn and pulled out a gun and pointed it at a state trooper and a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy, and shots were fired at the suspect, striking him. He also was shocked with a stun gun.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Efrain Perez-Ramirez, state police said. He is currently in police custody at a local hospital, which he was transported to in serious condition.

Roll said Bargersville police officers had stopped the man about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on suspicions that he was driving under the influence on State Road 144. But shortly after officers asked his name, he drove away.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper shot during chase

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A N.C. State Highway Patrol trooper was shot and wounded while assisting other law enforcement officers with a car chase, officials said Tuesday. According to a preliminary investigation, Trooper Kevin E. Glenn was shot as he prepared to deploy a tire deflation device on Tuesday near the area of US 19 and Newdale Church Rd. in Yancey County.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

683K+
Followers
361K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy