Indiana police shoot man after he points gun at officers

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Officers shot a man in an Indianapolis suburb Friday morning after he pointed a gun at them when they found him hours after he fled from a traffic stop, police said.

Bargersville police spokesman Jeremy Roll said officers spotted the man about 7:45 a.m. Friday walking through backyards in the Johnson County town, a few miles south of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police say the man ran from officers, stopped near a barn and pulled out a gun and pointed it at a state trooper and a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy, and shots were fired at the suspect, striking him. He also was shocked with a stun gun.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Efrain Perez-Ramirez, state police said. He is currently in police custody at a local hospital, which he was transported to in serious condition.

Roll said Bargersville police officers had stopped the man about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on suspicions that he was driving under the influence on State Road 144. But shortly after officers asked his name, he drove away.