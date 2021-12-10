Jim Carrey's Eggman Is Back In The Sonic 2 Trailer, And He Brought A Friend - Our First Look At Idris Elba As Knuckles

Sonic the Hedgehog is headed our way with a sequel to the 2020 film with Sonic 2, and Paramount Pictures recently dropped a special treat for the fans. Along with showing us this poster featuring the likes of Sonic, Tails and a more game-accurate Robotnik, it was also revealed that the first trailer for the film will be debuting at The Game Awards. #SonicMovie2 is ready to hit theaters with #Sonic, Knuckles, Tails and Eggman/Dr. Robotnik when Sonic Move 2 hits theaters April 8th, 2022. In other news, Dwayne The Rock Johnson wants to take the fight to Superman, even though he has no clue who the Man of Steel might be. Now that he's in the DCEU with the upcoming Black Adam movie, it's more than a possibility. And finally, the biggest event of the year celebrating video games is upon us with The Game Awards, and we here at IGN will be having a pre and post show covering all the announcements, awards and world premieres of new games heading our way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO