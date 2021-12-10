ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Jim Carrey's Eggman Is Back In The Sonic 2 Trailer, And He Brought A Friend - Our First Look At Idris Elba As Knuckles

By Melanie Weir
enstarz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Game Awards, an annual ceremony of all the year's best accomplishments in gaming, took place last night, and the honorees and the audience were treated to several brand new trailers in between awards. The first of these was the new Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Trailer, featuring Idris Elba as the...

www.enstarz.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves' DC movie

The first trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets has finally been released, and it's the news we never knew we needed. The new animated feature has a star-studded cast, which includes The Office US's John Krasinski as Superman, Red Notice's Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, and Jumanji's Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-hound.
MOVIES
Polygon

Idris Elba steals the show as Knuckles in first Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog is coming back to the big screen — and this time, he’s bringing some familiar faces. In the first trailer for the sequel, revealed at the 2021 Game Awards, Sonic faces off against Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) again, though this time the evil scientist looks more like his source material. But more importantly, Tails and Knuckles make their first appearances — and we get to hear Idris Elba’s silky smooth voice!
MOVIES
The Dad

Knuckles and Tails Spice Up Sonic 2 Trailer

The adaptation of the classic SEGA Genesis game Sonic the Hedgehog into a Hollywood movie didn’t exactly get off to a great start. The studio’s first attempt at animating the beloved character caused outrage among fans, and in an act of fan service that actually made sense, they went back and reimagined Sonic’s visual look. The result was a much more appealing hedgehog, and the first movie went on to be very successful.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
James Marsden
Person
Colleen O'shaughnessey
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Ben Schwartz
Collider

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Images Give Us Our First Look at Knuckles

Though Idris Elba has said his rendition of Knuckles "won't be sexy," it's hard to deny the power he'll wield in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with the first images showing the red echidna in all his glory. The promo images also give a closer look at Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his new high-tech army, Sonic's (Ben Schwartz) youthful sidekick Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), and returning humans Tom and Maddie Wachowski (James Marsden and Tika Sumpter). The images have come in alongside the first trailer for the sequel, which debuted at last night's Game Awards.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sonic 2 Movie Brings Back Fan Favorite Voice Actor & New Look At Eggman - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Sonic the Hedgehog is headed our way with a sequel to the 2020 film with Sonic 2, and Paramount Pictures recently dropped a special treat for the fans. Along with showing us this poster featuring the likes of Sonic, Tails and a more game-accurate Robotnik, it was also revealed that the first trailer for the film will be debuting at The Game Awards. #SonicMovie2 is ready to hit theaters with #Sonic, Knuckles, Tails and Eggman/Dr. Robotnik when Sonic Move 2 hits theaters April 8th, 2022. In other news, Dwayne The Rock Johnson wants to take the fight to Superman, even though he has no clue who the Man of Steel might be. Now that he's in the DCEU with the upcoming Black Adam movie, it's more than a possibility. And finally, the biggest event of the year celebrating video games is upon us with The Game Awards, and we here at IGN will be having a pre and post show covering all the announcements, awards and world premieres of new games heading our way.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Trailer Pits The Hero Against Jim Carrey's Returning Dr. Robotnik And Idris Elba's Knuckles

Even after Sonic The Hedgehog’s box office success firmly planted in the books, it’s kind of hard to forget that there was once a time that the movie had inspired some massive doubt. Through a massive character redesign, and the pure energy and laughter that the Paramount film exuded in its theatrical debut, the world went from fearing Sonic to wanting a sequel. It didn’t take long for that process to kick into gear, and now we have our first look at the trailer for the simply titled Sonic The Hedgehog 2, which only heightens the excitement of this forthcoming sequel.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Director Jeff Fowler on the Bigger Sequel, Knuckles Powers, and Jim Carrey Transforming Himself Into the Eggman

With the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 now online after having premiered at the The Game Awards last night, earlier today I was able to speak with director Jeff Fowler about making the sequel. During the interview, Fowler talked about how the sequel is much bigger in scope, bringing Knuckles and Tails into the movie, how Knuckles is like the Terminator or the Winter Soldier coming into Sonic's world, if they’re planting any Easter eggs for the fans (like other new characters), what it’s like working with Jim Carrey and the way he’s transformed himself “into the Eggman that the fans know from the games,” the design of Tails and Knuckles, and more. In addition, with the success of the first film and the fact they’re making a sequel, I asked if he’s already begun thinking about a 3rd Sonic movie. He said:
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Games#Sonic The Hedgehog
CinemaBlend

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Confirms Who's Playing Tails Alongside Idris Elba's Knuckles

When Sonic the Hedgehog 2 arrives next year, Ben Schwartz’s version of the title character won’t be the only anthropomorphic animal involved in the story. We’ve known for a while that Idris Elba has been tapped to play the sequel’s version of Knuckles the Echidna, who, like his video game counterpart, starts out as Sonic’s adversary. Luckily, Sonic will be assisted by longtime ally Miles “Tails” Prower, and it’s been confirmed that Colleen O'Shaughnessey is back to voice the role in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
VIDEO GAMES
theplaylist.net

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Trailer: Sonic & Tails Team Up To Take On Dr. Robotnik & Knuckles This April

Did the world ask for a sequel to 2020’s “Sonic The Hedgehog?” All things considered in the world arena, probably not. However, before COVID-19 shut down the globe last March, Jeff Fowler‘s directorial debut raked in nearly $320 million on a $90 million budget. In studio logic, that’s grounds for a follow-up–even if audiences really, really don’t need it.
MOVIES
wccftech.com

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Gets its First Trailer and it Looks Good

Sonic The Hedgehog is a film that went beyond all my expectations. After its troubled development and the almost cosmic horror appearance of the original movie Sonic, anybody could have expected the film to bomb - including the fact it was released during the height of COVID. Still, it was a success, it was well-received, and it was a genuinely (if not good) decent film.
MOVIES
First Showing

He's Back! First Trailer for 'MacGruber' Peacock Series with Will Forte

"This isn't just any mission for me! This is personal…" NBC's Peacock has unveiled the official trailer for an exciting new adventure spy comedy series titled MacGruber, a continuation of the beloved comedy classic MacGruber from 2010 (that no one saw… or did they?). Picking up where things left off, this one continues with Will Forte back as "America's ultimate hero and uber patriot". The original film opened in 2010 and while fans have been begging for a sequel for years, this is what we get instead. Which is cool! Because this looks fun. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past — Brigadier Comm. Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper in order to defeat the forces of evil. This also stars Billy Zane, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Laurence Fishburne, and Sam Elliott. It's a lot like Peacemaker, but with Will Forte's comedy instead.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Had To Learn A Totally Brand New Skill For John Wick 4's Opening Scene, And I Can’t Wait

Who says you can’t teach old (or immortal) dogs new tricks? Keanu Reeves is known for his intense action franchises, and even does a pretty substantial amount of his own stunts. After over 25 years in the action game, you’d think he’d know pretty much all there is to know, but that’s not quite accurate. The Matrix franchise star had to learn a totally new skill for John Wick 4, and I honestly can’t wait to see the results on screen in the film.
MOVIES
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds paid £7,500 so Deadpool could wear Bea Arthur T-shirt

Ryan Reynolds paid £7,500 for permission to wear a T-shirt with Bea Arthur’s face on it in his Marvel film Deadpool.Last week, a Twitter user named Eric Alper tweeted the interesting bit of comic book movie trivia, with Reynolds quick to confirm the fact.“And per Bea’s family, the money went to her favourite charity,” Reynolds replied.The T-shirt worn by Reynolds’ character Wade Wilson featured a black and white portrait of the Golden Girls star, who died in 2009.As per reports, Reynolds holds a special place for Arthur in his heart.When Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber sent Reynolds...
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy