Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests and one accident in Griswold.

Cass County Deputies arrested 43-year old Anthony Karns of Wiota on Friday on a warrant for violation of a protective order. Deputies transported Karns to the Cass County Jail and held him pending release by a bond or on his recognizance.

On Wednesday, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 67-year old Terry Bahney of Austin, Texas, for OWI 1st offense. Authorities transported Bahney to the Cass County Jail and later released him after posting bond.

Cass County Deputies arrested 34-year old Lisa Sivard of Council Bluffs on Tuesday on a warrant for controlled substance violations. Officers transported Sivard to the Cass County Jail and released her for time served.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigated a non-injury accident on Main Street and Highway 92 in Griswold on 5:52 a.m. on Sunday, December 5. A westbound 2019 Chevrolet Spark driven by Randall Myers of Griswold leaned over to grab an object causing the car to veer to the right and striking a parked 2009 Ford F150 pickup owned by Ross Baier of Atlantic. Myers escaped injury. The Chevy and the pickup each sustained $6,000 damage.