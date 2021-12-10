Waterford moves forward with $3.45 million town center park project

Kent + Frost LLC's fourth rendition of a master plan for the Waterford Community Park, as presented and endorsed by the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

Waterford — The town is one step closer to actualizing a town center park projected to cost about $3.45 million.

After months of planning, the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday night adopted the master plan for Waterford Community Park.

Architecture firm Kent + Frost LLC was contracted in July to develop the master plan and provide an estimate of probable costs for an accessible system of connected trails and park amenities. The now dissolved Waterford Town Center Development Ad-Hoc Committee held multiple meetings and worked with the town planning department and Chad Frost, principal of Kent + Frost, on the project.

Frost said Tuesday they received a lot of good feedback from a public survey, which drew more than 160 responses, and two well-attended public hearings.

He presented the master plan to the Board of Selectmen and explained the different phases of development.

Phases 1-3 include the restoration of the pond, known as the Duck Pond, which will involve dredging and installing a water quality pump and filtration system.

It also includes the construction of an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant accessible path and boardwalk circling the pond and connecting the Community Center, playground and restrooms to the pond loop.

Frost said old and new trails will be marked and connected to sidewalks as well as the stand-alone gazebo and memorial trees, which now are obstructed from view.

Phases 4-6 consist of improvements to the playground, expansion of the Waterford Public Library parking lot and an outdoor "civic plaza" at the library that overlooks the sledding hill and park.

Frost said the playground would be expanded and shaded seating for parents would be added.

The work shown on the master plan in the area of the softball fields and Recreation and Parks facility are not included in phases 1-6 but intended for future years.

Planning Director Abby Piersall said pending approvals during budget season in May, work for the first three phases could begin after July 2022. The final three phases could take place after July 2023, depending on funding requested through the town's capital budget.

With the master plan endorsed, First Selectman Rob Brule will enter into a contract modification with Kent + Frost to continue design work and begin the permitting process for the first three phases.

A total of $167,180 remains of the original $200,000 appropriated in capital funds for the planning of this project.

Selectwoman Beth Sabilia asked Piersall Tuesday if the planning department was looking into grants for the costly project.

Piersall said the town applied for a CT Recreational Trails Program Grant in the amount of $260,000. The application seeks funding for the two bridges at the north and south ends of the pond, the entry area from Rope Ferry Road and a portion of the boardwalk costs.

The town budget request for phases 1-3 will include $375,450 to cover the design work of all phases; Piersall said this is so the town is prepared to apply for grants with "shovel-ready" projects. She said the project will require some fundraising.

Piersall said the park would serve as a "vibrant community space."

"It's an opportunity of pop-up space for winter activities, an outdoor classroom, the Farmer's Market and walking art show," she said.

Frost said the park has the potential to serve as the town's center and "crown jewel," connecting all of its civic assets.