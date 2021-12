After more than a decade of tame inflation, a wave of prices increases has washed through the US economy, affecting cars, housing and food and shaking policymakers intent on selling a reassuring message of recovery. But the Fed's thinking has been shifting in recent weeks, and more policymakers have been morphing into inflation hawks, signaling the central bank will need to raise borrowing rates in 2022 to get inflation closer to its two percent goal.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO