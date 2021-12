In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Dallas Stars have placed Anton Khudobin on waivers, why did the team ultimately decide to try and dump his contract? The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Robby Fabbri to a three-year extension. Jim Rutherford talked about the possibility of trades being made in Vancouver and the Toronto Maple Leafs are taking on the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night. Who will be playing in the game and who won’t be?

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO