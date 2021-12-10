FDIC 2022 Preview: Active Shooter Response for the First-Due Company

Chief of Training Brian Brush, Midwest City (OK) Fire Department; and Battalion Chief (Ret.) Anthony Kastros, Sacramento Metro (CA) Fire District. To date, the American fire service has not collected the number of or means by which civilians are rescued at fires. An unintended result of this is a myopic data set limited to loss relationships. The demonstration of reduction in civilian fire deaths is only that; it cannot conclusively show more lives are actively being saved. The result of this information gap is a service unable to demonstrate how presence, actions, or operations result in saving lives. For the fire service to deliberately improve outcomes and not just reduce loss, the mission (saving lives) must match the metrics (lives saved). Until then, the operational impact of the American fire service will remain unknown. This class presents research that demonstrates the scope and value of fireground civilian rescue reporting. A clearer vision of the nation’s fire problem for the future includes the knowledge of both the parameters of our problem (loss) and the dimensions of our success (saves).

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO