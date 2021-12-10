ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDIC 2022 Preview: Active Shooter Response for the First-Due Company

Lead Instructor: Lieutenant Mark Litwinko, Fort Wayne (IN) Fire Department. This class will provide the basic principles of the Rescue Task Force and Tactical Emergency Casualty Care to better respond to high-threat...

Sentinel

Agency to host active shooter training

WASHINGTON — The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Region 3 is hosting a two-hour security webinar to enhance awareness of and response to an active shooter event. Preparing employees for a potential active shooter incident is an integral component of an organization’s incident response planning. Because active shooter incidents...
FireEngineering.com

FDIC 2022 Preview: Fireground Civilian Rescue Research Project

Chief of Training Brian Brush, Midwest City (OK) Fire Department; and Battalion Chief (Ret.) Anthony Kastros, Sacramento Metro (CA) Fire District. To date, the American fire service has not collected the number of or means by which civilians are rescued at fires. An unintended result of this is a myopic data set limited to loss relationships. The demonstration of reduction in civilian fire deaths is only that; it cannot conclusively show more lives are actively being saved. The result of this information gap is a service unable to demonstrate how presence, actions, or operations result in saving lives. For the fire service to deliberately improve outcomes and not just reduce loss, the mission (saving lives) must match the metrics (lives saved). Until then, the operational impact of the American fire service will remain unknown. This class presents research that demonstrates the scope and value of fireground civilian rescue reporting. A clearer vision of the nation’s fire problem for the future includes the knowledge of both the parameters of our problem (loss) and the dimensions of our success (saves).
FireEngineering.com

FDIC 2022 Preview: Hazmat Hot Zone Rescues: The Gray Area

Battalion Chief Phil Ambrose, Glendale (CA) Fire Department. A common-sense approach to first-in hazmat that is relatable to all levels as well as volunteer and career departments, this class explains when firefighters in structural gear can make a rescue in a hazmat hot zone and when they need to wait for the hazmat team. It dispels the go/no-go myths surrounding increasingly common hazmat incidents like chemical suicides and drug labs. Learn how to read the incidents and recalibrate the rules of thumb on when to fall back and when to move forward.
FireEngineering.com

FDIC 2022 Preview: The Three Degrees of Mayday

Battalion Chief (Ret.) John Salka, Fire Department of New York; and Chief (Ret.) Rick Lasky, Lewisville (TX) Fire Department. This class looks at the established Mayday procedures used by most departments and proposes some changes to make your next Mayday response more effective and successful. Does your fire department respond with and use the same resources for every call regardless of the size or complexity? Probably not. The “three degrees” are a multilevel Mayday response to Mayday situations of varying complexity and size. Smaller RIT operations are used for single-firefighter situations, larger teams with more equipment are used for multifirefighter situations, and an even larger RIT response is called for for catastrophic events.
Asher
Gonzales Inquirer

Gonzales Healthcare Systems performs active shooter drill

At 10:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Gonzales Healthcare Systems held an active shooter drill in cooperation with the Gonzales Police Department. Law enforcement vehicles were summoned to the scene with reports of an active shooter outside the emergency room. Hospital staff were evacuated while the situation was updated to include new information. Dispatch described an incident in which one female had been shot in the leg and additional gunfire had led to another victim inside the business office being hit in the shoulder and torso. Traffic on Sara DeWitt was diverted. Emergency responders exited an ambulance and lifted a stretcher. A suspect was reportedly identified, and officers soon confirmed that the scene was secure. In less than 20 minutes, the simulated threat was diffused. Emergency Room Supervisor Cerena Michalec informed the public that the incident was only a drill and that there was no danger.
FireEngineering.com

Firefighter Basics: Maintaining Communications

A common concern in the fire service is fireground communications. Whether it be with the infrastructure of the system, the type of portable radios that we use, or other aspects, communication problems always seem to arise. In any firefighter line-of-death (LODD) report issued by the National Institute for Occupational Safety...
FireEngineering.com

Tehama County (CA) Fire Department Awarded Emergency Equipment Grant

Dec. 9—Tehama County Fire Department is the recipient of a $60,000 grant to purchase new extrication equipment. Known as the “jaws of life,” first responders use these specialized tools to safely rescue crash victims trapped inside a vehicle. “This new equipment will help reduce the time it...
ClickOnDetroit.com

What to know about school safety protocols, active shooter training

All across Michigan, schools are taking another look at their safety protocols after the Oxford High School shooting that left four dead and seven injured on Tuesday. Many children have been trained how to react in a school shooting. There is video circulating that shows that training in action in Oxford. The video shows that at least some of the students were trained in active shooter protocols.
FireEngineering.com

NFPA Names Fire Chief Otto Drozd as Next Executive Secretary of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) announced the appointment of Otto Drozd III as executive secretary of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association (Metro Chiefs), a section of NFPA and the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC). The appointment takes effect December 13, 2021. Drozd has 35 years of experience in fire and emergency services including 20 years as fire chief for four departments in Florida and Texas. He replaces Russ Sanders who is retiring this month after 26 years of overseeing the Metro Chiefs and 27 years with the Louisville (Ky.) Fire Department (the last nine as chief of the department).
MSNBC

The problem with how we’re preparing students for active shooters

Students across the country who survive massacres, like Sandy Hook and Parkland, are left with a myriad of mental health problems. Before the pandemic, 95-percent of American schools practiced some form of lockdown or active shooting drills. Research has shown these drills can have a severe impact on students' mental health, including increasing feelings of stress, anxiety and depression. NBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin speaks to Doctor David Schonfeld, Director of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, and Sari Kaufman, volunteer for the gun violence prevention group, Students Demand Action, and a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, about whether the school safety strategy actually doing more harm than good.Dec. 12, 2021.
FireEngineering.com

CT Fire Departments Struggling with Severe Shortages of Volunteers

With about 40 fewer members than it would like, the Wethersfield Fire Department is an utterly different situation than during the many years it had more volunteers than it could handle. “When I first got in, there was a waiting list about about 30 people,” recalled Capt. Mark Console. “We...
MLive

Michigan State Police hosting civilian response to active shooter training in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI — The Michigan State Police is hosting a civilian response to an active shooter training in Bay City. Community Service Trooper Mark Burch, assigned to the MSP’s Tri-City Post, is teaching a session of the training program dubbed Citizen Response to Active Shooter Events, or CRASE. The session is to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, within the auditorium of the Bay Arenac Career Center, 4155 Monitor Road.
KWCH.com

McConnell AFB to conduct active shooter exercise Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – McConnell Air Force Base said its 22nd Air Refueling Wing will conduct a base-wide active shooter exercise on Dec. 15. The exercise is designed to test the capability, response and readiness of McConnell Airmen in the event of an active shooter on base. Visitors may...
The Center Square

SNAP-eligible households to receive emergency funds this week

(The Center Square) – Connecticut’s Department of Social Services will be delivering emergency funds this week to households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Gov. Ned Lamont announced. In a news release, the governor said the organization would be distributing $32.5 million in emergency food assistance to...
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Businesses Shut Down By Allegheny County Health Department

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has shut down two businesses. The Dippn Pot in East Liberty and Poppa’s on Monticello Street in Homewood were ordered to close. The Health Department ordered a cease and desist to the Dippn Pot for selling prepared foods without a valid health permit. The business was operating online and doing take-out orders, the department said. Poppa’s was closed after the department said it was operating as a food facility without a valid health permit. When the closure orders are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.
WNCT

Study: NC is No. 3 in US with the most rural hospital closures since 2005

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Rural hospitals have long struggled financially and the situation is getting worse. In the mid-1940s, Congress provided funding to build hospitals in rural areas, leading to a rise in their numbers, especially in the South. By the 1980s and 1990s, those hospitals began closing, partly a result of Medicare spending. Since 2005, 181 […]
Washington Examiner

University of Pennsylvania shows the problems with COVID vaccine efficacy

As a recent graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, I still receive notifications on my phone from the school when there are emergencies, if someone is the victim of a crime, or if the school shuts down due to inclement weather. I also receive notifications about the school’s COVID policies.
FireEngineering.com

Fire Union: IL Chief’s Order on Non-Emergency Calls May Compromise Public Safety

Herald-Times, Bloomington, Ind. Dec. 9—EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second story in a two-part series on concerns being voiced by Bloomington’s firefighters. The head of the Bloomington firefighters union said a recent order by the fire chief to have the department respond to non-emergency calls has left firefighters irate — and worried about public safety.
