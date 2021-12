“God is very loving. I imagine he is very tall. I love him,” says Lauren, 9. Yes, God is very loving, but he’s also a “sin hater” who’s the “nicest man in the world,” says Justin, 10. “I think he has a beard. He is not that old. He lives in heaven. Jesus is his son.” I’m not sure where people get the idea that God has a long, flowing beard. Maybe it’s from seeing too many pictures of Santa…

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO