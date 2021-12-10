Firefighting Fridays: Basement Fires

Columbus firefighters removed a damaged clothes dryer from a home in the 3200 block of McCullough Lane after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon and filled the house with smoke. At approximately 12:44 p.m., firefighters were called to 3225 McCullough Lane after the homeowner discovered smoke coming from the home’s laundry room. The homeowner told firefighters that smoke alarms inside the home activated as the smoke accumulated. There were flames near the bottom of the dryer, and the homeowner unplugged the electric dryer in an attempt to stop the fire and after attempting to extinguish it, tried to move the dryer out of the house.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO