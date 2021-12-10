ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fighting the Scourge of Fentanyl

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opioid crisis is one of the biggest health challenges facing America. In one year,...

actionnewsnow.com

Fentanyl is driving the opioid epidemic in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. – Local law enforcement says it has seen an overall 34% increase from 2019 to 2020 in overdoses in Butte County. This has become a concern for the Chico Police Department. “That is a lot of people who have died from different overdose deaths,” said Michael O’Brien, Commander...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
NRVNews

Taking Action to Combat Fentanyl

Our region of Virginia has known firsthand the devastation of the opioid crisis. In recent years, a new threat has driven up fatal drug overdoses: fentanyl and its analogues. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin. Like other opioids, it has a legitimate medical use as a painkiller. But illicit fentanyl is also often mixed in with other illegal drugs sold on the street. Users may not even know they are ingesting fentanyl, but its extreme potency endangers their lives. A mere two milligrams may be fatal.
HEALTH
WebMD

Congress Reviews Biden’s Proposal to Regulate Fentanyl

Dec. 6, 2021 -- Federal officials are urging a U.S. House committee to support President Joe Biden’s proposal to strengthen regulations on all fentanyl-related substances, with one calling it the most dangerous drug he’s seen. The Biden administration recommended in September that all fentanyl-related substances be permanently classified as Schedule...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

Georgia congressman calls fentanyl laced drugs an epidemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter issued another warning about Fentanyl laced drugs Friday after attending a congressional hearing the day before. “I mean, here we are at this hearing and we have a border where Fentanyl is pouring across the border,” said Carter. While Carter says the illegal and deadly drugs were […]
GEORGIA STATE
WCAX

Authorities investigate if marijuana being laced with fentanyl

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating if the dangerous opioid fentanyl is potentially being used to spike marijuana. It comes amid a crisis in overdose deaths across the country blamed on the powerful narcotic being mixed with heroin. Brattleboro Police and DEA officials responded Wednesday to a home...
MONTPELIER, VT
American Council on Science and Health

It's the Fentanyl Epidemic, Stupid

It's time to update our language, something that is routinely done to ensure accuracy and minimize antiquated, bigoted, and offensive terms. Think about some of the changes we've seen in the past few decades. You don't need me to tell you that terms for people of different races, ethnicities, genders, and sexual orientations have changed. And it's not just that. There are no longer stewardesses, only flight attendants. Go into CVS and ask where the rubbers are. Note the look that the pharmacist will give you. Try referring to someone with a learning disability as "retarded" or an unmarried woman as a "spinster." See how well that is received.
HEALTH
Fox News

Sam Quinones: Hope In The Time Of Fentanyl And Meth

This week, Ben sits down with author and journalist Sam Quinones to discuss his new book, The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth. Sam examines the nature of addiction, the responses to it as human beings, and the variety of addictions, including drugs, alcohol, social media, and even sugar that are raging across America’s cities.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAZ

3 men arrested in fentanyl bust

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Three men face drug charges after a bust last week in Lawrence County that turned up fentanyl and a stolen gun, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said. Investigators say on Friday they seized more than 200 grams of a fentanyl-related compound, two pounds of marijuana,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
NBCMontana

Missoula woman accused of trafficking meth, fentanyl pills

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula woman had an initial appearance Wednesday on a criminal complaint accusing her of trafficking methamphetamine after law enforcement officers seized 17 pounds of the drug, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said. A criminal complaint filed and unsealed Wednesday alleges that Jasmine Lori Snyder, 39, possessed...
MISSOULA, MT
fox4now.com

Wife of 'El Chapo' sentenced on drug trafficking charges

The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced to three years in prison on drug trafficking charges. Emma Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty in June to federal drug trafficking and money laundering charges. Coronel Aispuro also helped her husband plan a dramatic escape through a tunnel dug...
PUBLIC SAFETY

