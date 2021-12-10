Sneers and Dirty Windows

LOUISIANA, Mo. — A.J. and Piper Weihl brought the windows of the Louisiana Area Historical Museum to life on Nov. 27 as part of the Louisiana Christmas Parade and activities. Most storefronts and businesses featured holiday displays.
Early disciples of Jesus (and others who followed afterward) lived their lives as trainees. And so it continues today. The great thing about a loving follower of Jesus is that she or he has started discovering that they are not in charge. God is in charge. It is His Spirit guiding and empowering. Jesus is becoming their one focus in living. Jesus and his nature have begun filling the landscape…
Monday (December 13, 2021) A shoot shall come out from the stump of Jesse, and a branch shall grow out of his roots. (Isaiah 11:1) When’s the last time that you looked up at the stained glass windows at St. Timothy? Can you remember what they look like? In the front of the church is a large circular window and around the top of the rest of the sanctuary are smaller square windows all in a row.
“God is very loving. I imagine he is very tall. I love him,” says Lauren, 9. Yes, God is very loving, but he’s also a “sin hater” who’s the “nicest man in the world,” says Justin, 10. “I think he has a beard. He is not that old. He lives in heaven. Jesus is his son.” I’m not sure where people get the idea that God has a long, flowing beard. Maybe it’s from seeing too many pictures of Santa…
Cornerstone Foursquare Church “Cornerstone is a place to find and follow Jesus the Christ Child,” lead pastor Rev. Mickey Baldwin said. He continues, saying, “Have you ever taken time to prepare for a test, job interview or even an extended vacation? You may have made a to-do list to make sure everything gets done. Last Sunday, we started a to-do list as we lit the first candle to initiate the…
Father Paul G. Zoghby (pictured) hosted a Dirty Santa gift exchange during the The Ladies of St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church Christmas Party. the Auxiliary is also hosting a Sept. 16 book launch party for author Linda S. Eschler on Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. at the parish center behind the church located at 601 W Laurel Ave. in Foley. (Info: 251-943-4009). Eschler’s book is “When COVID Met Sally, Coastal Alabama Restaurants Return Better Than Ever.” And the author will be available to sign copies. Proceeds from the book, priced at $15, benefit children’s programs at St. Benedict Catholic School in Elberta.
There are basically three styles, or manners, of operation when it comes to windows. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. They include horizontal sliders, guillotine or vertical sliding windows, and casements, commonly referred to as crank-out styled windows. Other styles that complete the gambit of...
10:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
Last Chance Baptist Church will host a gospel concert on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. featuring the group Master’s Voice of Bristow. Founded in 1995, the group is currently on a nationwide tour, but will make a stop this Sunday at Last Chance Baptist Church. The public is invited to this free concert. The church is located at 101196 Hwy. 56, between Henryetta and Okemah. The group is made up of…
Yes, He is Lord of Lords and The King of Kings! So, what can you give a king or what can you give to Someone Who created all things for Himself and owns it all? What can we who are sinful, fallen creatures give to The King of Kings? I believe a portion of the poem by Christina Rossetti says it well, “What can I give Him, poor as I am? If I were a shepherd, I would bring a lamb. If I were a wise…
The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
Depending on who you ask, stores lose anywhere from $13 billion to $50 billion every single year due to theft. With a gap that large, it's understood why some folks would think that those figures could be a tad on the inflated side, especially when it comes to reporting claims to insurance companies.
A farm animal welfare law, also called the bacon law, is causing grocery stores and restaurants to fight back. The law now causes uncertainty in the availability of bacon and other fresh pork products once the new rules take effect on New Year’s Day. As a coalition of California...
A woman caught on video as she racially abused and spat at a pub doorman is set to spend Christmas behind bars after she was jailed for 14 weeks for the “appalling” assault.Sharna Walker, who went viral on social media in May after the incident in Birmingham’s Broad Street leisure district, was warned at a previous court hearing she was facing an immediate jail term after admitting racially aggravated common assault.The 25-year-old had also admitted criminal damage after kicking open an exit door and smashing the glass panel, after she was asked to leave the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch...
The family of a 14-year-old boy killed in south London nearly a month ago fear murder detectives have hit a "wall of silence". Jermaine Cools was attacked near to West Croydon station on 18 November and later died in hospital. His parents told BBC London they should be buying Christmas...
Comments / 0