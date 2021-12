The Buffalo Bills (7-5) need a win in the worst way after losing to a Patriots team that threw 3 passes in Week 13. Getting one won’t be easy against one of the NFL’s best teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3), and a quarterback, Tom Brady, who has owned them over his 22-year career. The Bills enter Week 14 as the AFC’s seventh seed after losses in three of their last five games. The Buccaneers are the NFC’s third seed and can clinch a playoff spot with a win and some help.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO