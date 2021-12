And then there were four. Of course, by now you know that both the University of Montana and Montana State University had pretty big football games this past weekend. The Griz lost to James Madison University on the road by a final score of 28-6, while the Bobcats defeated the defending National Champions Sam Houston State at their place by a final score of 42 to 19. This did a couple of things. One, it made it so that there was no chance of an All Montana National Championship game, and two, it kicked off all the trash talk.

