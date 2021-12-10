Hear Elvis Costello’s New Song ‘Paint the Red Rose Blue’

Revolver has a limited-edition "opaque white" vinyl 2LP variant of Cult of Luna's upcoming album, The Long Road North — order yours now!. Fresh off last year's The Raging River EP, Cult of Luna have returned with a new full-length, The Long Road North, and offered up its tectonic lead single, "Cold Burn." The song arrives accompanied by an otherworldly music video, which previews the single's gaming experience that will be released on February 11th alongside the album. The video and game, created by Linus Johansson of North Kingdom Greenhouse, combines and captures Cult of Luna's ethereal soundscapes with real-time technology and interactive storytelling. Within the video, fans are able to explore the visual world created for The Long Road North.
