ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hear Elvis Costello’s New Song ‘Paint the Red Rose Blue’

By Jen Austin
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elvis Costello & the Imposters have released the second single from their forthcoming album, The Boy Named If. In a news release, Costello said "Paint the Red Rose Blue" compares to "painting a melancholy blue over the red of romance.” You can listen it...

wdhifm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Revolver

Hear Boris' Haunting New Song "Drowning by Numbers"

Revolver has teamed with Boris on an exclusive vinyl variant of their new album W on "sea blue with black blob" wax. Only 300 copies were made — get yours now!. Long-running Japanese heavy-rock crew Boris have just announced their new full-length, W, will arrive on January 21st via new label Sacred Bones Records. The news arrived with the premiere of the album's haunting debut single "Drowning By Numbers."
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Elvis Costello Gets Animated In New Music Video For ‘Magnificent Hurt’

Elvis Costello today shares a new video for his song “Magnificent Hurt,” the lead track from his upcoming album with the Imposters, The Boy Named If, which will be released in January. The clip features marionette figures made by Tony Sinnett, who conceived the idea along with Costello...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Elvis Costello and The Imposters To Support New Album 'The Boy Named If' With Summer UK Tour

Elvis Costello and The Imposters have announced a new UK tour. In support of their new album 'The Boy Named If', due for release on January 14, they've lined up shows in Brighton, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, Leicester, Oxford, Bath, Portsmouth, Swansea, Ipswich and London between June 5 and 23. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on December 10.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Guns N' Roses Release Lyric Video For New Song 'Hard Skool'

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have released a lyric video for the title track to their forthcoming EP, "Hard Skool." The band originally issued the tune in September as one of two standalone 2021 singles - alongside "Absurd"; due February 25, the EP will pair the songs with live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Costello
Revolver

Hear Cult of Luna's Massive New Song "Cold Burn"

Revolver has a limited-edition "opaque white" vinyl 2LP variant of Cult of Luna's upcoming album, The Long Road North — order yours now!. Fresh off last year's The Raging River EP, Cult of Luna have returned with a new full-length, The Long Road North, and offered up its tectonic lead single, "Cold Burn." The song arrives accompanied by an otherworldly music video, which previews the single's gaming experience that will be released on February 11th alongside the album. The video and game, created by Linus Johansson of North Kingdom Greenhouse, combines and captures Cult of Luna's ethereal soundscapes with real-time technology and interactive storytelling. Within the video, fans are able to explore the visual world created for The Long Road North.
MUSIC
Revolver

Hear Arch Enemy's Galloping New Song "House of Mirrors"

Arch Enemy are closing out 2021 with a bang. In October, the Swedish melodeath veterans roared back with "Deceiver, Deceiver," their first new song in four years. Today (December 9th), vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, guitarist Michael Amott and Co. unleashed another standalone single, "House of Mirrors." Featuring an Eighties-metal gallop and timely lyrics about isolation and introspection, the song comes with a stylish music video directed by Grupa13. Stream the song above, and catch the video premiere below at noon ET.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Old Crow Medicine Show announce new album with title track “Paint This Town”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Longtime WFPK favorites, Old Crow Medicine Show announced their upcoming new album with the release of the title track and video for “Paint This Town.” It’s a jangly roots-rock number that recalls the nostalgia of teenage life in small town America, with all its boredom and rebellious glory.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song 2021 In Review

Illumination Road earned a top 21 story from April 2021 when they released a music video for their song "The Modern World", which was coproduced Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver icon Matt Sorum and the video was filmed at Escape Studios in Pioneertown, CA. Chad Shlosser explained the background of the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Rose#Painting#Electric Guitar
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Top 40 Singer-Songwriter Albums

Before the Beatles, most of the hit songs that appeared on weekly music charts weren't written by the same people who sung them. It wasn't even until the '60s that the majority of artists started writing down their personal feelings and experiences. For some artists, songwriting came as naturally as...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

John Lodge’s ‘Incredible Journey’ With Moody Blues in Five Songs

John Lodge has spent more than five decades performing the Moody Blues' time-honored hits and fan favorites, in what the bass-playing vocalist says is an "incredible journey." But events in recent years made it seem likely that their time on the stage was drawing to a close. Multi-instrumentalist Ray Thomas passed away in early 2018, then drummer Graeme Edge announced his retirement later that year following the group's most recent tour. Sadly, Edge later died, as well.
MUSIC
thekirkwoodcall.com

Which Red (Taylor’s Version) song are you?

Coffee, scarves, heartbreak, autumn leaves and new beginnings make “Red.” A central theme of the album is change — specifically romantic. “Red” is a relatable album that deals with heartbreak and new relationships. Take this quiz to find out which “Red (Taylor Version)” song you are. Which Red (Taylor's Version)...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Paintings
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Rolling Stones Salute Late Charlie Watts at Secret Tribute Show

The Rolling Stones performed at a special tribute show for their late drummer, Charlie Watts, at a small club in London last night. Limited to around 200 guests, the concert was hosted by Watts' granddaughter, Charlotte, and other members of his family. Former Stones bassist Bill Wyman was also in attendance for the exclusive event, though he reportedly did not perform with his former bandmates.
MUSIC
wncw.org

Three Song Set with Alexa Rose and Joseph Terrell

It is always heartwarming to witness the spirit of generosity that is central to so many music artists. When you come across musicians who are not only kind but also are incredibly talented and well spoken, magic can happen. All of these things came together when Alexa Rose and Joseph Terrell came to WNCW’s Studio B in early November, 2021, where they played a live session and then stayed for extra innings to record a conversation for this episode. Their generous spirit was on display once again when they played an impromptu cover of the Doc and Rosa Lee Watson classic “Your Long Journey”.
MUSIC
knkx.org

Best of the Blues 2021: John Kessler's favorite songs of the year

Christone "Kingfish” Ingram — “Another Life Goes By”. At 22 years old, Kingfish is a bona fide blues prodigy who has been mentored by Buddy Guy. Since his first release in 2019, he has earned seven Blues Music Awards and a Grammy nomination. And 662 has been nominated this year for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Kingfish is an ace guitarist, but he has wisely put his energy into songwriting, making that the focus and letting his guitar support the mood of the song. This tune has a modern R&B feel, and Kingfish speaks plainly about racial injustice and violence that are sadly a part of life in America, particularly for young Black men.
MUSIC
metalinjection

BLUE HERON Plods Along With New Song "Black Blood Of Earth"

Blue Heron is here to bring forth the chunky riffs and fairly aggressive vocals, all thanks to their new single "Black Blood Of Earth." The single is off Blue Heron's coming new 7" Black Blood of the Earth / A Sunken Place, which you can pre-order here before its December 3 release.
MUSIC
papermag.com

Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Christmas Songs Dominate Rock Streaming Chart

Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Eagles are back in the Top 10 on Billboard's holiday-influenced Rock Streaming Chart. Five of the top 10 songs on Billboard's weekly list are Christmas songs that have been around since the '70s and '80s. Whether they're fraught with personal or political meaning or simple...
MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY
575
Followers
2K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdhifm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy