A local non-profit organization that provides health and wellness classes to youth around the country got its start by working with the Watertown Boys & Girls Club. One for Health was created by a pair of friends since junior high school, Bruce Campelia and Tom Miller, who came up with the idea in 2011 while sitting next to Lake Winnipesaukee. They wanted to do something to help change the tide of rising childhood obesity and poor health in America, and came up with the idea of providing free classes.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO