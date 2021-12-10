ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CMS Decision Could Limit Patient Access to COVID-19 Oral Antivirals

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn FDA decision regarding Merck's COVID-19 oral antiviral is imminent, but a recent CMS decision could limit patient access. With an FDA decision eminent regarding Merck's COVID-19 oral antiviral, Pharmacy Times spoke with Tom...

Reuters

U.S. FDA panel to weigh Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug

Nov 30 (Reuters) - A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will vote later on Tuesday on whether to recommend authorization of Merck & Co’s antiviral pill to treat COVID-19. The U.S. drugmaker reported on Friday that the oral medicine’s efficacy in reducing hospitalizations and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Amid surge in COVID-19 patients, Connecticut hospital forced to limit who gets potentially life-saving treatment

HARTFORD, Conn. — As more patients have developed COVID-19 symptoms over recent months, at least one Connecticut health provider has been forced to limit who receives potentially lifesaving treatment. An official with Yale New Haven Health confirmed this week that the health system is now prioritizing unvaccinated patients for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CMS suspends enforcement of COVID-19 vaccination mandate

CMS has suspended implementation and enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers pending developments in litigation, the agency said in a Dec. 2 memorandum. CMS confirmed the suspension after judges in Missouri and Louisiana issued preliminary injunctions temporarily halting the start of the COVID-19 vaccination mandate. An injunction...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FDA Advisory Committee Endorses COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Pill

(Precision Vaccinations) — New Jersey-based Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics provided the followingstatement after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (AMDAC) met on November 30, 2021. The AMDAC met regarding the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for molnupiravir, an investigational oral antiviral medicine, for the treatment...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio pharmacists prepare for antiviral COVID-19 pills

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A review panel of the Food and Drug Administration backed the benefits of Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill. The review comes after final study results showed reduced hospitalizations and death from COVID-19 by 30%. The FDA isn’t bound by the panel’s recommendation and is expected to make its...
OHIO STATE
What A New Antiviral Drug Could Mean For The Future Of COVID

An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel has voted to recommend that the FDA approve a new antiviral drug to treat COVID-19. The FDA decision is expected soon. Host Emily Kwong chats with health reporter Pien Huang on the state of treatments and how this drug and other treatment options may change the pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FDA To Discuss Merck's Antiviral Pill For COVID-19

Tuesday, FDA advisers will discuss Merck's antiviral pill for COVID-19, Molnupiravir. If this pill is given the green light, it will be the first "take-at-home" treatment for the virus. Health leaders said the results of this antiviral pill showed that it was 30% effective in keeping someone out of the...
INDUSTRY
Pharmacists urge CMS to require fee for dispensing COVID-19 antivirals

Six pharmacy organizations are calling on CMS to require payment to pharmacists who dispense COVID-19 antiviral drugs to patients. The pharmacy groups claim CMS' decision to encourage, rather than mandate, such payment could limit Medicare patients' ability to access these treatments from pharmacies, especially in rural and underserved communities where a pharmacist may be the only nearby healthcare provider.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
At-home COVID-19 treatment could come soon with antiviral pills

New emerging drug treatments could soon lead to at-home treatment with antiviral medications for coronavirus. Last week, U.S. health advisers endorsed an antiviral drug from Merck to treat COVID-19. It sets the stage for an expected authorization of the first pill that Americans could take at home for the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
New COVID-19 antiviral pill not a substitute for vaccination

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — With the knowledge COVID mutations will come in waves, pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Merck say new COVID pills about to be approved will be effective against the Omicron variant. Late today, FDA advisors endorsed Merck's COVID antiviral pill. Local health officials are urging people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Easing Screening Process for COVID-19 Antiviral Drugs

A team of researchers in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences has developed a new, high-throughput screening method designed to quickly screen antiviral candidates against the SARS-CoV2 virus. Described in a paper published in October in Antiviral Research, the screening method is designed to identify a certain class...
BUFFALO, NY
Pfizer Study Results Confirming Efficacy of Covid-19 Oral Antiviral Treatment Candidate in Reducing Risk of Hospitalization or Death

Pfizer Inc. today announced final results from an analysis of all 2,246 adults enrolled in its Phase 2/3 EPIC-HR (Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in High-Risk Patients) trial of its novel COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate PAXLOVID™ (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets). These results were consistent with the interim analysis announced in November 2021, showing PAXLOVID significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized, high-risk adult patients with COVID-19 treated within three days of symptom onset. In a secondary endpoint, PAXLOVID reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 88% compared to placebo in patients treated within five days of symptom onset, an increase from the 85% observed in the interim analysis. The EPIC-HR data have been shared with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of an ongoing rolling submission for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
INDUSTRY

