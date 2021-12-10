ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

A Long Island first

islipbulletin.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Keith Reinhardt (3rd from left) and his joint replacement...

www.islipbulletin.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
CNN

Keechant Sewell will be NYC's first female police commissioner

(CNN) — New York City will get its first female police commissioner to lead the nation's largest police department, after Mayor-elect Eric Adams picked Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell. "Keechant Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Joint Replacement#Knee Replacement#Ambulatory

Comments / 0

Community Policy