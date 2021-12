It’s been a long between drinks for Aussie punk legends Bodyjar, but as the year comes to an end, they’ve announced their long-awaited new album, New Rituals. Set for release on February 4th, 2022 via the band’s own Pile of Sand Records, New Rituals serves as the group’s first full-length album since 2013’s Role Model. Of course, they’ve not been lazy in that time, with their Terra Firma EP arriving in 2017, and a handful of singles arriving across the last two years.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO