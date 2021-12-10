Women’s Breathable Mock Neck Lightweight Zip Up Ribbed Running

About the Expert: Marissa Cruz Lemar is an avid runner who has spent the better part of the past 18 years running in the mid-Atlantic, specifically the Washington, D.C., area and Annapolis, Maryland, where she lives now. Cold weather running, in the 30- to 40-degree range, is her favorite, providing her with plenty of opportunity to test a variety of jackets. As long as there’s no ice on the roads, Marissa keeps running outdoors even when it’s below freezing, so she’s learned to handle the elements, whether by layering up or wearing a more insulated jacket. But because she runs outside year-round, Marissa is familiar with what works on wet but not especially cold days, too.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO