Twin Falls, ID

Magic Valley Sturgeon Hatchery Honored by Hydropower Association

By Benito Baeza
 4 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The newest fish hatchery in the Magic Valley has gained national recognition from the National Hydropower Association. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the new Niagara Springs sturgeon hatchery was awarded the 2021 Outstanding Stewards of America's Waters in the category of recreational, environmental, and...

Why Twin Falls is Clearly Better Than Idaho Falls

I’m taking the gloves off. The American Association of Retired Persons, known as AARP, is putting out a shortlist of the best places to live in retirement. Idaho Falls is on the list. Now, I’ve been there, and there are some nice things, but it doesn’t measure up to other similar-sized cities with which it’s often confused. I’m talking Twin Falls! Last spring, a major trade publication claimed I worked there instead of “Twin” as it’s simply called. Then in late summer, some newspaper wretch from Boise made the same mistake. Both are in Idaho, but only one has any real claim to actual waterfalls (with several). The other has some sort of trickle.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

How Christmas Around the World Would Be Different if Santa Were From Idaho

Idaho is a very unique and often misunderstood state. There are even some people who don't believe Idaho exists. That's why Idaho would be the perfect place for Santa to live. We have the same mythological allure and power of mystery as the North Pole, only better. Plus, if Santa lived here we could help him upgrade his business model and offer a perspective the elves don't have in the North Pole.
IDAHO STATE
We’ll Take Any and All Snow You May Have in Idaho

A fellow told me this week that some of our highest peaks are bare. I saw more snow in the South Hills in October than we saw at Thanksgiving. While I may not like driving in it, we desperately need it to battle the drought. A big snowpack in winter brings a deluge of runoff in spring, which flows into irrigation canals and makes things green. Southern Idaho has been settled twice. The first arrivals from Utah abandoned the effort. The second wave succeeded with irrigation.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

2nd South Market Given Idaho Smart Growth Award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The downtown Twin Falls eatery where people can find a variety of food offerings has been recognized by an Idaho organization dedicated to creating great places to live. Idaho Smart Growth, a Boise-based non-profit, awarded the 2nd South Market a 2021 Grow Smart Award this week. The market features more than five different places to eat, all independent businesses, under one roof of an old industrial building in the heart of downtown Twin Falls. 2nd South Market opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic with a pizza shop, barbeque, coffee shop, full menu bar, and ice cream shop. A patio and small stage were added months later for outdoor entertainment. “2nd South Market located in Twin Falls’ Historic Warehouse District creates an active gathering place in downtown through food, history, open space. This renovation and repurposing of an historic warehouse into a public space for Twin Falls residents to enjoy, creates a strong sense of place by preserving a piece of history while bringing it into the present. Jury member Jenah Thornborrow, stated that ‘Twin has struggled to revitalize its downtown. This project utilized history to tell a story” said Idaho Smart Growth in the award announcement. The food court is open seven days a week with most of the restaurants open at the same time. The building itself has served numerous roles and was last a thrift store before being transformed into one of Twin Fall's newest dining experiences. According to their website, Idaho Smart Growth provides a number of programs and works with various communities across the state to help them develop into safe, attractive, and economically robust places for people to live.
IDAHO STATE
2021 Idaho Potato Drop Will Have Fireworks, Food, Music & Humans

The 2020 Idaho Potato Drop New Year's celebration in Boise had fireworks, colorful lasers, food, a ski jump contest, and warm beverages. It was a virtual rager. Last year's Idaho Potato Drop had everything except live human beings partying as they had grown accustomed to since the event began in 2013. Although crowds gathered nearby, the festivities were streamed on television and online from an undisclosed location due to the pandemic.
IDAHO STATE
Two Idaho Inmates Walk Away From Jobsite in Fruitland

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for two men that walked away from their job site late Thursday in Fruitland. Authorities say William McCarty and Jeffrey Mangum were last seen at around 7:30 p.m. at the worksite in Payette County. Mangum, 31, and McCarty, 29, are both residents of the South Idaho Correctional Institution Minimum Custody Unit. Mangum was convicted of grand theft and burglary in Boise County, plus possession charges in Ada County; he was set for parole in spring of next year. McCarty has a criminal history in Ada County for illegal possession of a weapon and controlled substances. He was also convicted of trying to get away from law enforcement in Bannock County. If you have any information on the two men call 911.
IDAHO STATE
How the State of Idaho Stole Christmas

Leave it to the government to close a gift shop just before Christmas. This year, I decided I wanted to send Idaho-centered gifts to the family. I made my first stop at a popular restaurant, which has a gift shop. You can buy local sauces and outdoor-themed travel mugs and clothing. There wasn’t much on the shelves, aside from some children’s pajamas and some bear paw slippers. I noticed some of the wait staff wearing hooded sweatshirts and inquired how I could buy some. I was given a web address. When I got home, I looked up the gift shop. It sells gift cards. For use when dining. It won’t help relatives who live two-thousand miles away.
IDAHO STATE
Man-Made Snow Park Now Open; Epic Tubing 140 Mi From Twin Falls

For those looking for a winter tubing experience for the kids that doesn't involve driving 8,000 feet up a mountain, there's a man-made snow park less than two hours from Twin Falls that offers guaranteed powder even when Mother Nature isn't providing it. The park just opened for its annual season which will last through March of 2022.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Yellowstone Park Plans to Turn Some Bison Into Burgers

It isn’t likely going to reduce the cost of meat at the grocery store, but some people are going to enjoy some delicious bison this winter. Yellowstone National Park plans to cull the herd of almost 1,000 animals. If it happens. Cue the liberal rage and lawsuits!. Not all of...
ANIMALS
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

