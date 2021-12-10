Magic Valley Sturgeon Hatchery Honored by Hydropower Association

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The downtown Twin Falls eatery where people can find a variety of food offerings has been recognized by an Idaho organization dedicated to creating great places to live. Idaho Smart Growth, a Boise-based non-profit, awarded the 2nd South Market a 2021 Grow Smart Award this week. The market features more than five different places to eat, all independent businesses, under one roof of an old industrial building in the heart of downtown Twin Falls. 2nd South Market opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic with a pizza shop, barbeque, coffee shop, full menu bar, and ice cream shop. A patio and small stage were added months later for outdoor entertainment. “2nd South Market located in Twin Falls’ Historic Warehouse District creates an active gathering place in downtown through food, history, open space. This renovation and repurposing of an historic warehouse into a public space for Twin Falls residents to enjoy, creates a strong sense of place by preserving a piece of history while bringing it into the present. Jury member Jenah Thornborrow, stated that ‘Twin has struggled to revitalize its downtown. This project utilized history to tell a story” said Idaho Smart Growth in the award announcement. The food court is open seven days a week with most of the restaurants open at the same time. The building itself has served numerous roles and was last a thrift store before being transformed into one of Twin Fall's newest dining experiences. According to their website, Idaho Smart Growth provides a number of programs and works with various communities across the state to help them develop into safe, attractive, and economically robust places for people to live.

