Movies

Watch The Opening Scene of SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures and Marvel Studios have released the opening scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s only the first minute, but it shows us where the story for the next film picks up. It actually starts right at the point where Spider-Man: Far From Home ends, and what Peter Parker’s first...

geektyrant.com

