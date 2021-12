Https://soundcloud.com/doorcountypulse/helping-make-ends-meet-with-united-ways-amy-kohnle-1?si=f7ab272eb32c437a88681e0def4bd649. Amy Kohnle, executive director of United Way of Door County, joins the podcast to talk about the convergence of problems pinching the pocketbooks of the peninsula’s working poor. From the rising cost of basic goods to the lack of housing, it’s getting more difficult for people to get ahead. Kohnle talks about what United Way is doing to try to help, and the organization’s goal for the 2021 fundraising campaign.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO