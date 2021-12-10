ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform “Can’t Let Go” on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Edyg5_0dJUlyjA00

On Thursday (December 9), the world’s new favorite duet partners, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The two singers performed their single, “Can’t Let Go,” from their newest album, Raise The Roof.

Plant and Krauss released their latest LP in November to much acclaim. “Can’t Let Go” was co-written by Betty Harris and Randy Weeks and made popular by Lucinda Williams.

“My next guests are quite the unexpected pairing,” says Clarkson. “She’s a country artist with 27 Grammys to her name—what? He’s the lead singer of one of the biggest rock bands of the ‘60s and ‘70s, Led Zeppelin.

“Back in 2007, they teamed up to make a studio album together that, by the way, is one of my favorite albums ever. And I give out on this show frequently to guests, it’s called Raising Sand, you’ve got to check it out.

“It was a resounding success earning six Grammys, including album of the year, rightly so. Now they’re back at it with a fresh album, I’m so stoked about it. Playing, “Can’t Let Go,” off their new LP, Raise The Roof, give it up for Alison Krauss and Robert Plant!”

The song kicks off with a double-bass and then goes into a truckin’ beat. Together Krauss and Plant harmonize like angel demons in the best of ways.

Lately, both Plant and Krauss have been making headlines. Plant recently said he has a lot of unrecorded material that he’s debating to release—”two albums,” he says, that are “remarkable.”

Plant also weighed in on the recent (and charming) feud between Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger. McCartney, who likened the Stones to a blues cover group, should just play bass in The Stones, Plant said. Then he’d know for sure!

It’s clear, Plant won’t be retiring anytime soon, despite making a name for himself some 50 years ago. In fact, he and Krauss will be touring in 2022 and you can check out all those dates below.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Tour Dates:

6/1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

6/3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/4 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/6 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/7 – Chicago, IL – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

6/9 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion @ The Mann

6/14 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre*

6/16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

6/26 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

7/1 – Hamar, NO – Tjuvholmen Arena

7/2 – Bergen, NO – Bergenhus Fortress

7/5 – Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla

7/14 – Lucca, IT – Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone

7/16 – Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

7/18 – Sopot, PL – Opera Lesna

7/20 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle

Photo: David McClister

Comments / 4

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Lucinda Williams
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Mick Jagger
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Kelly Clarkson shocked by 'Voice' result: 'Not on my best vocal day could I sing as rad as you'

On The Voice Season 21’s live top 13 results show Tuesday, 10 contestants advanced via the public vote, after which the three lowest vote-getters performed for the Instant Save. And the most surprising singer to land in that bottom three was no doubt Team Kelly’s fiery soul stylist Gymani, who had consistently delivered since she turned four chairs with her very first performance.
MUSIC
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Fought Tears During Emotional Christmas Song Performance Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is still feeling the pain of her divorce. The "Stronger" singer and American Idol alum have battled it out in court with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while hosting her daytime talk show on NBC and working as a coach on the reality singing competition The Voice. But amid her Christmas special recently, she gave fans an insight into the emotional rollercoaster she's been dealing with while singing "Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know)" live.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stones Plant
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande Light up NBC With Roaring Christmas Duet

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande joined forces Wednesday night for a roaring performance during NBC's Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around. The Voice co-stars took the stage together for a duet of "Santa, Can't You Hear Me," a song from Clarkson's new holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around, and while the special marked the duo's first time performing the song together, and without any rehearsals, viewers were big-time fans, at least according to the social media reaction.
TV & VIDEOS
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Covers Blake Shelton On ‘Kellyoke’: Watch

Kelly Clarkson may rib Blake Shelton a lot when she is on The Voice and is in stiff competition with him, but she does respect his music as she covered one of his songs on her talk show segment called “Kellyoke.”. Kelly covered Shelton’s “Who Are You When I’m Not...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande Face-Off in Singing Battle on New Jimmy Fallon-Hosted Show

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande are known these days, in part, as the glamorous coaches on the NBC singing competition The Voice. But that all changed recently. On one particular occasion in a new clip for a new, forthcoming competition show, the two were musical foes on stage and it was a battle for the ages. All with co-coaches, Blake Shelton and John Legend looking on.
THEATER & DANCE
bravewords.com

ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS Release "Trouble With My Lover" Performance Video From Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss recently released their first new album in fourteen years, Raise The Roof, via Rounder Records. In celebration, the've released the video below, featuring "Trouble With My Lover", performed live from Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios. Watch "Searching For My Love" from the same performance:. Like its...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Kelly Clarkson Performs an Amazing Cover of Ariana Grande's '7 Rings'

Kelly Clarkson continues to give fans what they want -- epic Kellyoke performances!. The singer's latest feat was singing Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" with her band, Y'all. Clarkson's kicked off her fellow The Voice coach's hit song by belting out the lyrics before kicking off the pre-chorus. "My wrist, stop...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy