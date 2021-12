Elrond price analysis is bullish today. Resistance for EGLD is present at $297. Support for EGLD is present at $263. The Elrond price analysis is in favor of bulls as the price has increased today again, following yesterday’s upwards trend. Overall, EGD has been on a downtrend since 23rd November, after the price peaking at $492 all-time high on 22nd November. But the ongoing downtrend now seems to be reversing as bulls have shown remarkable progress since yesterday. The market has been showing positive sentiment towards EGLD/USD pair. The coin’s price is near resistance at the $288 level, where EGLD might observe some pressure, and then bulls may start to march towards the $297 more crucial resistance level.

