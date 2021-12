Every surfer has a home break that has shaped their surfing. For Jordy Smith, without Durban, he wouldn’t be the progressive surfer he is today. It is no doubt that Durban’s punchy beach breaks and rip bowls are responsible for the versatile and high-performance surfing Jordy has done throughout his surfing career. Not to mention, when Durban turns on and the sandbars make up the freight train running right-hand barrels, you know Jordy will be out there hunting down the wave of the day.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO