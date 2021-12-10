Hernando County Man Wins $1,000,000 On Cashword Scratch-Off From Publix

SPRING HILL, FL. – The Florida Lottery announced that Kenneth Mestauskas, of Spring Hill, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00.

Mestauskas purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 1400 Pinehurst Drive in Spring Hill. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.91.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

